Los Angeles FC sign F Cristian Olivera for four years, plus option

Los Angeles FC signed forward Cristian Olivera to a four-year contract with a club option for 2027, the team announced Friday.

LAFC said the acquisition of Olivera from Spanish club UD Almeira was completed prior to the closing of the MLS secondary transfer window on Wednesday night.

LAFC acquired the rights to sign Olivera from Minnesota United in exchange for $175,000 in general allocation money.

“Cristian is a dynamic young player with fantastic attacking qualities that will fit well within our group and excite our supporters,” LAFC general manager John Thorrington said in a news release. “We are looking forward to welcoming Cristian and his family to LAFC and know that he will help achieve our ongoing ambition of winning more trophies.”

Olivera, 21, is a native of Uruguay. He most recently played for Uruguayan side Boston River (2022-23) on loan from Almeria and scored nine goals in 32 appearances (30 starts).

Olivera played in three matches for Almeria’s top team in 2020, and in 13 matches for its B team in 2021.

