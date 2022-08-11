Attorney’s for Los Angeles Dodgers’ Trevor Bauer fire back at accuser after countersuit filed

Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Lawyers for Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer responded to a court filing by his sexual assault accuser today after the San Diego woman countersued the star pitcher in a retort to the defamation suit he filed against her in April.

On Tuesday, the woman that accused the one-time All-Star of sexual assault last year filed a countersuit in a U.S. District Court in Los Angeles. In the filing, the woman identified as Lindsey Hill accuses Bauer of punching and choking her on two occasions during sexual encounters last year. She also claims that her life has been “turned into a nightmare by a powerful man who mercilessly battered her and counted on facing no consequences whatsoever for his despicable conduct. [h/t ESPN]”

The suit is a legal rebuttal to a defamation suit Bauer levied against Hill in April where he and his attorney claim she made a “false, misleading or defamatory police report.”

Related: Trevor Bauer’s assault accuser fires back at a Los Angeles Dodgers pitchers lawsuit claims

Bauer was first put on administrative leave by MLB last summer while an investigation into the accusations occurred. He was officially suspended by the league for 324 games in April of this year. He made just 13 starts for the Los Angeles Dodgers after signing a massive three-year, $102 million contract before the 2021 season.

Attorney for Los Angeles Dodgers Trevor Bauer responds to countersuit

Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

On Thursday, lawyers for the embattled starting pitcher publicly responded to the countersuit from Hill and claimed she “could not meet the lowest burden of proof” when she accused their client of battery last year. Law enforcement officials found there was not enough evidence to officially file criminal charges against the 31-year-old after an investigation.

“Lindsey Hill’s claims were judicially disproven last August following a hearing regarding a DVRO petition filed in bad faith. She ‘materially misled’ the court and could not meet the lowest burden of proof in our justice system — because her claims were false. She is being sued for defamation to be held accountable for her lies and the damage it has caused. Her countersuit is a regurgitation of her judicially disproven claims and yet another attempt by Ms. Hill to defame Mr. Bauer and seek to profit from her lies.”

Trevor Bauer stats (2021): 8-5, 2.59 ERA, 137 strikeouts

The Dodgers are Bauer’s fourth team during his 10-year career in MLB. He is currently appealing his suspension by MLB, but there is no timetable for a ruling.