Los Angeles Dodgers ‘actively pursuing’ trade for center fielder, 3 potential candidates

Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Dodgers have missed out on the top MLB free agents this winter, all in an offseason where multiple National League contenders have improved. As the pool of impact talent on the open market evaporates, it appears Los Angeles is focusing its efforts elsewhere.

Part of the issue for the Dodgers’ front office is Trevor Bauer. As the All-Star pitcher awaits the appeal of his two-year suspension, the Dodgers face the possibility of owing him backpay and a massive salary for the 2023 season.

With the Bauer contract hanging over their projected payroll, executive Andrew Friedman and the Dodgers front office are now prioritizing more affordable talent. With the prices for free agents exploding, there becomes only one other alternative to upgrade the roster.

Related: Highest paid MLB players 2023

According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the Dodgers are actively pursuing trades for a center fielder, prioritizing younger hitters with multiple years of contract control.

Fortunately for Los Angeles, there are a variety of options available. The Arizona Diamondbacks and St. Louis Cardinals have a surplus of outfielders heading into 2023. There are additional targets who could also emerge on the NL West champion’s radar.

Keeping that in mind, let’s evaluate three potential center fielders the Dodgers could target.

Daulton Varsho, Arizona Diamondbacks

Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports

The Diamondbacks likely won’t have any reservations about a trade within the division if the return is strong enough. Los Angeles boasts one of the best farm systems in MLB and its young pitching depth could make it a fitting trade partner for Arizona.

Varsho, who isn’t a free agent until 2027, would check off multiple boxes for the Dodgers. The 26-year-old outfielder adds a left-handed bat to the lineup and he hit 27 home runs with a 106 wRC+ and .745 OPS this past season. Importantly for Los Angeles, seeking to replace Cody Bellinger’s defense in center field, Varsho is also outstanding defensively.

While Varsho came up as one of the top catcher prospects in MLB, Arizona found the outfield to be a better position for his athleticism. Across 920.1 innings in the outfield – 378.2 innings in center field, Varsho finished in the 99th percentile for Outs Above Average and 97th percentile for Outfielder Jump (Baseball Savant). The ability to play catcher or different outfield spots makes him even more attractive for a team that places an emphasis on positional versatility.

Dylan Carlson, St. Louis Cardinals

Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

One of the surprising names mentioned by Rosenthal is Dylan Carlson. As the MLB insider notes, Carlson could be the odd man out as his club envisions Lars Nootbar in center field with Jordan Walker and Alec Burleson waiting in the wings to play the corners. St. Louis also has Tyler O’Neill, who the organization remains high on.

Related: Los Angeles Dodgers emerging as a possibility for All-Star infielder

Carlson, age 24, would provide a switch-hitter for its rotating lineup mix. The 24-year-old is under contract until 2027 and isn’t eligible for arbitration until 2024. He offers more experience than Varsho in center field -1,144 innings in the last three seasons – but hasn’t fared as well at the plate (103 wRC+, .730 OPS) in his MLB career.

Bryan Reynolds, Pittsburgh Pirates

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds already requested a trade this winter, seeking to play for a team that would offer him a more lucrative contract extension and a better chance to win. While the Pirates’ front office publicly downplayed the notion of trading him, it’s reportedly open to a deal if the right offer is made. Los Angeles boasts the talent in the minors to pull off a deal.

Bryan Reynolds stats (2022): .262/.345/.461, 27 home runs, .807 OPS

The Dodgers would be making a sacrifice defensively if they prioritized Reynolds. However, the 27-year-old outfielder is a switch-hitter with a far better track record of success at the plate than our other listed targets.

Following a cold stretch early in the 2022 season, Reynolds posted a 136 wRC+ with a .278/.364/.480 slash line and .845 OPS in his final 227 at-bats. If the Dodgers are willing to approach the price that other clubs view as excessive, it would be in a position to land Reynolds.