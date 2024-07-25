Los Angeles Dodgers rumors: Team reportedly interested in adding veteran pitcher

The Los Angeles Dodgers have found themselves involved in a ton of rumors ahead of next week’s MLB trade deadline.

Los Angeles sits at 61-42 on the season and is 7.5 games ahead of the San Diego Padres in the National League West.

Despite this, there are holes to fill throughout the roster. That includes an upgrade in the outfield and more pitching help.

Tyler Glasnow made his return to the bump on Wednesday after missing time to injury. Clayton Kershaw will make his season debut on Thursday. Meanwhile, fellow starters Walker Buehler and Yoshinobu Yamamoto are currently on the injured list. Fresh off designating James Paxton for assignment, there is certainly a need. The same thing can be said for the Dodgers’ bullpen.

We’re now hearing reports of the Dodgers being interested in a surprise name on the MLB free agent market.

Los Angeles Dodgers among teams interested in 44-year-old pitcher Rich Hill

Pete Abraham of the Boston Globe was the first to report the news of Los Angeles’ interest in the veteran pitcher. The team joins the New York Yankees in that category.

The 44-year-old Hill has not pitched this season. But he had made it clear that he wants to return to the Majors.

It would be an interesting situation in Southern California. Hill made his MLB debut with the Chicago Cubs all the way back in 2005. He’s pitched for a whopping 13 teams throughout his career, including the Pittsburgh Pirates and San Diego Padres last season.

Hill also had a four-year stint with the Dodgers. From 2016-19, he pitched to a 30-16 record with a 3.16 ERA and 1.08 WHIP. That came as a full-time starter. More recently, Hill has taken to a role in the bullpen.

At the very least, a signing of this ilk could provide depth down the stretch.