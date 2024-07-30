Los Angeles Dodgers acquire infielder ahead of MLB trade deadline

Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Dodgers have been extremely active on the eve of the MLB trade deadline. Earlier on Monday, the first-place team acquired infielder Tommy Edman and reliever Michael Kopech from the Chicago White Sox in a three-team deal that also included the St. Louis Cardinals.

The infield was an obvious need for Los Angeles heading into the deadline.

They have now doubled down on that need. The Dodgers announced Monday evening that they have acquired infielder Amed Rosario from the Tampa Bay Rays in exchange for pitching prospect Michael Flynn.

This is the second consecutive trade deadline that the Dodgers have brought in Rosario. They acquired him from the Cleveland Guardians last summer.

It represents a ton more depth for the Dodgers. Rosario, 28, has the ability to play second base, shortstop, third base an the outfield. This flexibility had to be attractive to front office head Andrew Friedman and Co.

Los Angeles Dodgers continue to be active on MLB trade front

Bringing in three new players in one day seems to suggest that the Dodgers will continue to be active ahead of Tuesday’s trade deadline. We’ve read reports about a potential blockbuster trade.

It makes sense. Los Angeles entered MLB games today with a 63-44 record and in first place in the National League West.

Despite this, the team has a need in its rotation. It’s been a major talking point in Southern California.

As for the Rosario trade, he was hitting .307 with a .748 OPS in 264 at-bats for the Rays before being dealt to Los Angeles. In return, Tampa Bay landed 27-year-old reliever Michael Flynn. He was pitching to a 4.95 ERA in 28 appearances at Triple-A Oklahoma City at the time of the trade.