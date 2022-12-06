Los Angeles Dodgers scouring MLB free agent market for a center fielder

The Los Angeles Dodgers’ pursuit of the top MLB free agent of the cycle is not a well-kept secret. Los Angeles has been in on New York Yankees star Aaron Judge.

With that said, it’s looking less likely by the minute that Judge is heading to Southern California. The San Francisco Giants and aforementioned Yankees seem to be the finalists for the reigning American League MVP with the former having just upped the ante with a nine-year, $360 million contract offer.

Even if Los Angeles doesn’t land the prize of the MLB free agent class, the team is still looking to add an outfielder to the mix. According to Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times, the Dodgers are particularly looking at the center field spot. It’s a need after Los Angeles non-tendered Cody Bellinger, who just recently landed with the Chicago Cubs.

Unfortunately for the reigning National League West champions, there just aren’t a ton of great options available to them on the open market.

Center field options for the Los Angeles Dodgers in MLB free agency

Outside of Judge, New York Mets star Brandon Nimmo is the biggest name available. We’re not 100% sure whether Los Angeles will want to dole out a ton of cash to Nimmo given his relative lack of power. He hit a career-high 16 homers in 2022 after failing to reach double-digits in each of his first seven MLB seasons.

Kevin Kiermaier becomes an option, too. But he’s coming off an injury-shortened season with the Tampa Bay Rays and has not panned out at the plate despite being a three-time Gold Glove winner. The same thing could be said of the Dodgers’ potential interest in former Kansas City Royals star Andrew Benintendi who also saw his season cut short after a trade to the New York Yankees. That’s pretty much the extent of the Dodgers’ options.

Los Angeles Dodgers could hit MLB trade market for a center fielder

This is another option for Los Angeles. Perhaps, the team looks to buy low on Oakland Athletics outfielder Ramón Laureano. Despite dealing with injuries and a PED suspension in recent years, he’s one of the better defensive center fielders in the game. Laureano also hit 24 homers back in 2019.

We also wouldn’t be surprised if Pittsburgh Pirates All-Star Bryan Reynolds is on the Dodgers’ rader. He requested a trade from the team recently and has displayed flashes of power (27 homers in 2022).