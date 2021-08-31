Los Angeles Dodgers claim two pitchers off waivers from Chicago Cubs

Aug 15, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; Chicago Cubs relief pitcher Ryan Meisinger (64) throws to first base during the eighth inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Rhona Wise-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Dodgers claimed right-handers Jake Jewell and Ryan Meisinger off waivers from the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday.

Both pitchers were designated for assignment over the weekend.

Jewell, 28, went 0-2 with a 9.90 ERA in 10 games this season. He was 0-1 with a 6.99 ERA in 21 relief appearances for the Los Angeles Angels from 2018-19

Meisinger, 27, had no decisions and a 12.27 ERA in seven games this season for the Cubs. He is 2-1 lifetime with a 7.26 ERA in 27 games (one start) with the Baltimore Orioles (2018), St. Louis Cardinals (2020) and Cubs.

–Field Level Media