Los Angeles Dodgers’ Trevor Bauer suing his sexual assault accuser

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Trevor Bauer has filed a lawsuit against the woman that accused him of sexual assault last year.

In a lawsuit filed on Monday in US District Court for the Central District of California, attorney’s for the 31-year-old claimed that the San Diego woman who accused him of sexual assault “fabricated allegations,” “pursued bogus criminal and civil actions,” “made false and malicious statements” and “generated a media blitz based on her lies” to “extract millions of dollars” [via ESPN] from their client and destroy his reputation.

In the domestic violence restraining order petition filed last June, the unidentified woman stated that Bauer took consensual sexual encounters in the spring of 2021 too far on two occasions. Allegedly choked her unconscious multiple times, punched her all over her face and body, and sodomized her without consent.

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher claims sexual assault accuser ‘fabricated’ allegations

A permanent restraining order was denied in August 2021, and in February the LA County District Attorney’s Office chose not to pursue charges against the 11-year veteran. MLB is in the midst of an investigation into the accusations. The league put Trevor Bauer on administrative leave last season and has extended his unofficial suspension several times. The most recent extension runs out on Friday.

Trevor Bauer stats (2021): 8-5, 2.59 ERA, 1.003 WHIP, 137 strikeouts

The suit from Bauer claims the woman instigated the rough sex between the pair and cited a text message that was also used in the August hearing where she invited the one-time All-Star to “gimme all the pain.” The new court filing also denies the woman’s claims of markings all over her body from physical abuse, outside of a slightly swollen lip.

Bauer has not pitched for the Los Angeles Dodgers since June of last season, after signing a three-year, $102 million contract the previous offseason.