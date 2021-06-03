Los Angeles Dodgers activate AJ Pollock, Jimmy Nelson from IL

May 2, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers left fielder AJ Pollock (11) reacts as he runs the bases after hitting a grand slam home run in the first inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Dodgers activated outfielder AJ Pollock and reliever Jimmy Nelson from the injured list on Thursday.

In corresponding moves, the Dodgers optioned pitchers Edwin Uceta and Alex Vesia to Triple-A Oklahoma City.

Pollock, 33, suffered a left hamstring strain in the Dodgers’ 9-2 loss to the Los Angeles Angels on May 7. After appearing as a pinch-hitter in three of the next five games, Pollock went on the injured list after the Dodgers’ 9-6 win over the Miami Marlins on May 14.

In 32 games this season, Pollock is hitting .277 with four home runs and 17 RBIs. Over his last 15 games, Pollock is batting .341 with three home runs and 12 RBIs.

Nelson, 31, was placed on the 10-day injured list on May 23 with right forearm inflammation. In 16 games this season including one start, Nelson is 1-1 with a 2.41 ERA with 30 strikeouts and 11 walks in 18 2/3 innings.

