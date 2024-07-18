Los Angeles Clippers trade future Hall of Famer to Utah Jazz, but he’s set to join the Denver Nuggets instead

Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Clippers and Utah Jazz have agreed to a trade that would have been a blockbuster deal, a decade ago.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski, the Clippers have traded Russell Westbrook, a second-round pick swap, and cash to the Jazz. Also included in the deal is point guard Kris Dunn, who will land with the Clippers as part of a sign-and-trade. Dunn is signing a contract worth $17 million over three seasons.

Russell Westbrook expected to join Denver Nuggets after trade from Los Angeles Clippers

As for Westbrook, he’s not staying in Utah. The Jazz are buying out the remainder of his two-year, $7.8 million contract. Once he clears waivers, Westbrook intends to sign with the Denver Nuggets, who have been linked to the future Hall of Fame point guard since the offseason tipped off.

Westbrook is expected to agree on a contract buyout with the Jazz, clearing the way for him to eventually join the Denver Nuggets after clearing waivers, sources tell ESPN. https://t.co/ld4gsMPUhl — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 18, 2024

Westbrook is a good fit on paper for the Nuggets, as he’ll take over for Reggie Jackson, who was traded to the Charlotte Hornets during the NBA Draft. He’ll handle backup point guard duties, giving the Nuggets a veteran scorer off the bench to spell Jamal Murray when their All-Star floor general needs a breather.

While the 35-year-old Westbrook’s game continues to tail off, he’s still never finished a season in which he averages fewer than 11.1 points per game. Sure, he’s not a knockdown shooter, and his 27.3% 3PT percentage reflects that, but the nine-time All-Star still knows how to get a bucket when needed.

