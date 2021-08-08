Los Angeles Clippers sign free agent Justise Winslow

Mar 26, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward Justise Winslow (7) shoots the ball against Utah Jazz forward Georges Niang (31) during the first half at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Mandatory Credit: Russell Isabella-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Clippers announced the signing Sunday of free agent swingman Justise Winslow.

Terms were not disclosed, but multiple published reports said it is a two-year deal.

The No. 10 overall pick in 2015 out of Duke, Winslow has career averages of 8.8 points and 5.3 rebounds in 267 games (105 starts) for the Miami Heat (2015-20) and Memphis Grizzlies (2020-21).

Winslow, 25, became a free agent when the Grizzlies declined his team option following his lone campaign in Memphis.

