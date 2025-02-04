NFL insider reveals team in ‘driver’s seat’ to sign Khalil Mack

Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Potential future Hall of Fame edge rusher Khalil Mack is set for free agency after three seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers. Some wondered if the soon-to-be 34-year-old would retire after his 11th season, yet, the former Defensive Player of the Year winner quickly shot down that talk and committed to playing another year.

Now that he’s all-in on playing another season, it’s time to figure out which team Mack will be playing for in 2025.

Los Angeles Chargers viewed as most likely to sign Khalil Mack

Khalil Mack is seventh among all active players with 107.5 career sacks. That places him 45th overall in NFL history.

He was limited to just six sacks last season, but in 2023, Mack incredibly recorded 17 sacks. Plus, Mack has developed a reputation for being a strong run defender in addition to a sack artist. He’d be a great fit for any defense, providing a threat capable of making an impact on all three downs.

Recently, The Athletic’s Daniel Popper took a deeper look at which teams could sign Mack. In doing so, he determined that a return to the Los Angeles Chargers is the best fit for the three-time All-Pro.

“Mack should test the market to see what is out there. But I think the Chargers will be in the driver’s seat as far as potential landing spots. Mack was not as productive in 2024 as he was during his 17-sack season in 2023. He battled dual groin strains over the second half of the season, and that affected his play. Even as he enters his age 34 season, Mack is still an impactful player.” Athletic on Khalil Mack

The Chargers would likely welcome a reunion with Mack this offseason, and since they just made the postseason, Los Angeles would seemingly be a great fit for him as he continues to pursue his first Super Bowl ring.