3 more moves Los Angeles Chargers should make after signing Kyle Van Noy

The Los Angeles Chargers added veteran linebacker Kyle Van Noy to the roster on Thursday, but it should not be their last transaction before the start of the 2022 season.

The Chargers announced on Thursday the signing of eight-year veteran Van Noy. The terms of the deal were not disclosed. The 31-year-old was released from the New England Patriots in March after just one season in his second stint with the team. He previously played three and half seasons with the franchise from 2016 to 2019.

In 2021, Kyle Van Noy made eight starts in 16 games for New England. He had 66 tackles, five sacks, and one interception. This is just the latest defensive addition for the Chargers as they look to improve on their 9-8 finish last season. During the 2022 offseason, they also traded for multi-time Pro Bowler Khalil Mack and signed a highly sought-after free agent cornerback J.C. Jackson, and defensive tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day.

In the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, the Chargers selected offensive guard Zion Johnson from Boston College, and Baylor safety J.T. Woods with their next selection in the third round. Both will have chances to start at their positions this season. However, that should not be the final move for the team this offseason.

Here are three more moves the Los Angeles Chargers should make in the lead-up to training camp this summer.

Trade for New York Giants Saquon Barkley

The New York Giants have been looking to move one-time Pro Bowler Saquon Barkley since last season ended. The team is cash-strapped and in need of some relief. In the Chargers, they have a trade partner that still has a solid amount of cap space left and may be able to eat up a majority of the $7.2 million he has left on the final year of his contract.

While the team will hope veteran Austin Ekeler and fourth-round pick Isaiah Spiller can be a dynamic combo, Barkley is a proven talent. Assuming he can stay healthy. He has big-play potential and is an outstanding receiving threat out of the backfield. Barkley could be the addition that helps make the Chargers’ offense become the best in the league, with Justin Herbert leading the way.

Los Angeles Chargers should Sign Ndamukong Suh

Ndamukong Suh is one of several veteran Tampa Buccaneers players that remains on the free-agent market. While he certainly isn’t the player that earned a massive payday from the Miami Dolphins many years ago, he is still a valuable veteran with championship experience and would be a nice fit in the team’s 3-4 defense.

Plus, at this point in his career, he might come at a very affordable rate to have a chance to play in Los Angeles and for a team with serious hopes of getting into the playoffs and doing damage.

Persuade Odell Beckham, Jr. away from the cross-town rivals

How fun would it be to stick it to the cross-town rival Los Angeles Rams by signing Odell Beckham, Jr? Someone that was so important to the team’s run to and win at Super Bowl LVI. Do the Chargers need the three-time Pro Bowler? Probably not, but you can never have enough depth, and a three-headed monster of Keenan Allen, Mike Williams, and OBJ seems absolutely terrifying.

While the switch in LA squads may not be likely, and Beckham probably prefers the devil he knows, if the team was willing to guarantee more money as he returns from a second ACL tear, that could sway him to make a surprising choice and join the Bolts.