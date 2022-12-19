Los Angeles Chargers’ Pro Bowl cornerback J.C. Jackson jailed for ‘family issue’

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Week 15 was good to the Los Angeles Chargers on the field, getting their third win in four games to climb back into the playoff picture. Unfortunately, the excitement was short-lived, with bad news quickly coming in on Monday.

Cornerback J.C. Jackson was booked in jail for what’s being described as a non-violent “family issue”, according to Boston 25 News.

Specifically, Jackson was taken into custody at the Bristol County Jail & House of Correction on Monday afternoon. The Fall River police department, located in Massachusetts, were the officers who brought Jackson to jail after the cornerback appeared in probate court.

It is unknown if Jackson is being held on bail at this time. While the report is vague, simply labeling it as a “family issue”, we’ll do our best to provide further updates when/if more is revealed.

J.C. Jackson still out for season with injury

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

While no one ever wants to see a player get in trouble with the law, it doesn’t impact his on-field situation with the Chargers, at least not this season. Jackson is still ruled out for the year after suffering a ruptured patellar tendon back on Oct. 24.

But this pending legal situation is one that bears watching. As we’ve seen in the past when players are found guilty of committing crimes (not saying Jackson is or isn’t here), typically, a suspension falling under the league’s personal conduct policy occurs in the following season.

Yet, let’s not jump to conclusions. All we know at this point is what we knew yesterday, which is that Jackson won’t be able to help the Chargers as they continue their playoff push. As far as what happened with Jackson as far as his legal situation, we’ll try and uncover more to the story.

