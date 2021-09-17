Los Angeles Chargers place right tackle Bryan Bulaga (back) on IR

Sep 12, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; Los Angeles Chargers offensive tackle Bryan Bulaga (75) stands on the field during warmups prior to the Chargers’ game against the Washington Football Team at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Chargers placed starting right tackle Bryan Bulaga on injured reserve Friday with a back injury.

The team signed offensive lineman Michael Schofield III in a corresponding move.

Bulaga, 32, will miss at least three games, including Sunday’s home opener against the Dallas Cowboys.

He started last Sunday’s season-opening 20-16 victory against the Washington Football Team. He played only 45 of 81 offensive snaps.

A first-round pick by Green Bay in 2010, Bulaga has started 122 of his 126 career games with the Packers (2010-19) and Chargers.

Storm Norton is listed on the depth chart as Bulaga’s backup at right tackle. The 27-year-old Norton made three starts last season for the Chargers.

Schofield, 30, started 37 of his 47 games with the Chargers from 2017-19. He appeared in 11 games (three starts) last season with the Carolina Panthers and spent the 2021 preseason with the Baltimore Ravens, who released him on Aug. 30.

–Field Level Media