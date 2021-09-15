Los Angeles Angels put Jo Adell (abdomen) on injured list

Sep 6, 2021; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels left fielder Jo Adell (7) runs to first base after hitting a single against the Texas Rangers in the seventh inning at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Angels put outfielder Jo Adell on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with a left abdominal strain and recalled utility man Jose Rojas in a corresponding move.

Adell’s IL move is retroactive to Sunday, with manager Joe Maddon saying it is doubtful the young outfielder will play again this season. The injury occurred when he crashed into the outfield wall Sunday against the Houston Astros.

The 22-year-old Adell would finish the season batting .246 with four home runs and 26 RBIs this season. He has played parts of the last two seasons with the Angels.

Rojas, in his first major league season at age 28, has appeared in 46 games and is hitting .211 with four HRs and 10 RBIs.

–Field Level Media