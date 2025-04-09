Will Mike Trout finally get back to playoffs? MLB insider gives surprisingly bold Los Angeles Angels prediction

The Los Angeles Angels have emerged as one of baseball’s pleasant surprises this season.

Through their first 10 games, the Angels sit at 7-3, perched atop the American League West. Three-time AL MVP Mike Trout, healthy and locked in, has launched three home runs. Catcher Logan O’Hoppe has transformed into an offensive catalyst with five homers and a 1.254 OPS. Second baseman Kyren Paris has burst onto the scene with three home runs and an eye-popping 1.491 OPS.

The Angels have struggled for relevance over the past decade, failing to finish above .500 since going 85-77 in 2015. Their playoff drought stretches even further — they haven’t played October baseball since 2014.

Could this finally be the year they break through?

MLB insider predicts Los Angeles Angels will win AL West

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

ESPN MLB insider David Schoenfield believes the Angels won’t just reach the playoffs — they’ll claim the division crown.

“Yes, this says more about the division than it does about the Angels. But supporting evidence exists. The Athletics have no pitching. The Mariners have no hitting. The Astros have no Kyle Tucker and Alex Bregman. And while the Rangers are off to a hot start, it’s a mirage: They’re 8-4 and have been outscored by 12 runs,” Schoenfield writes.

“That leaves the Angels. A potential stellar bullpen. A decent rotation. A stud catcher in Logan O’Hoppe. A healthy — so far — Mike Trout. And Zach Neto hasn’t even played yet. Yep, 82-80 just might get it done.”

The Angels currently hold baseball’s longest playoff drought. If there’s one thing MLB has missed, it’s Trout competing in meaningful October games. Fans have yearned for this scenario for years. Should Trout finally return to postseason play for the first time since 2014, baseball fans everywhere will celebrate.

