Looking for 4th straight win, Inter Miami face Nashville

Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Inter Miami have turned things around following a six-game losing streak.

However, if visiting Miami is to record a fourth straight victory Wednesday night, it must finally find a way to score against Nashville SC, winners of four consecutive home matches over all competitions.

Miami (5-6-0, 15 points) opened the season with back-to-back wins, then was outscored 9-2 while matching a club record with six consecutive league defeats. Inter Miami then followed with three straight 2-1 victories in MLS play — most recently against the New England Revolution on Saturday.

According to MLS, Miami is the third team to follow a losing stretch of six or more contests with a three-game winning streak.

“I’m really proud of every single one of them in the squad,” said Miami coach Phil Neville, whose side has won four straight spanning all competitions. “We’re going to need every single one of them.”

Longtime MLS star Josef Martinez has recorded all three of his league goals in the past two games for Miami, which has been outscored 4-0 while 0-2-1 all-time at Nashville.

That history might be even harder to change against this Nashville side, which has conceded an MLS-low seven goals — including three while going 4-1-2 at home. Nashville (5-3-4, 19 points) has yielded one goal during that four-game home winning stretch, which includes a pair of U.S. Open Cup triumphs.

Nashville is amid a 2-0-2 overall league stretch but conceded an 83-minute tying goal during a 1-1 draw at D.C. United on Saturday.

“I’m always disappointed when an equalizer goes in,” Nashville coach Gary Smith said. “(But) I don’t have any concerns. We’ve had a terrific run of form. … I think the group being heathy, and in a right place, can only bode well for the opportunities I have to pick the right team.”

Nashville star Hany Mukhtar (six goals, five assists) saw his run of four consecutive MLS matches with a goal or assist end versus D.C., but he has scored three times and added an assist in six career matches against Miami.

Miami will host Nashville in the Round of 16 of U.S. Open Cup play on May 23.

–Field Level Media