LOOK: Buccaneers QB Tom Brady colors his hair orange for a good cause

NFL legend, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, Tom Brady got a haircut and had his beautiful brown hair colored orange today to bring awareness to pediatric cancer.

On Wednesday, the Buccaneers took part in their eighth annual “Cut and Color for a Cure” event. The event is done to bring awareness to the horrors of pediatric cancer, but also to help raise money for the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation and their continued research into the health issue.

The goal of the event — via the NPCF site — is to encourage “advocates to challenge friends, family, and coworkers to color their hair orange, shave their head, cut off their beard, or simply add an orange hair extension.”

Tom Brady gets hair colored orange by pediatric cancer patients

Pediatric cancer patients cut/colored players' and staff members' hair to bring awareness and raise money for pediatric cancer research.



Well, the seven-time Super Bowl champion showed his support at the team’s yearly event by having pediatric cancer patients give him a haircut and color his luxurious brown locks to a bright shade of orange. Pictures of Brady’s new hairdo can be seen above, as well as the video below.

The international awareness symbol for childhood cancer is a gold ribbon. Brady getting his hair colored gold would have almost been fitting since he has been the NFL’s golden boy for two decades. However, since this particular event was in conjunction with the Buccaneers, the team’s deep orange color has been the tradition each year.

Love him or hate him, there is no doubt this was an honorable and commendable move by the NFL great. Considering his hair and face are nearly as much a money maker as his arm has been for the past 22 seasons.

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are currently in the early stages of their build to the 2022 season with the organization starting mandatory minicamp this week.