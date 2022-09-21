Chicago Bulls star Lonzo Ball will undergo knee surgery, out up to 6 weeks

Star guard Lonzo Ball played in only 35 games in his first season with the Chicago Bulls after inking a four-year, $80 million contract. He suffered a torn mensicus in January and did not return to action for the remainder of the season.

We now have more information on Ball’s injury with less than a month to go before the Bulls season-opener against the Miami Heat. It’s not great.

Chicago announced on Wednesday that Ball will undergo arthroscopic surgery on his left knee in September 28 in Los Angeles. The press release indicates that Ball will be evaluated again in 4-6 weeks.

Related: Updated NBA power rankings heading into the 2022-23 season

Lonzo Ball likely to miss the start of the regular season

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Being evaluated and actually returning to practice or game condition are two completely different things. At this point we have no idea when Ball will actually resume practicing, let alone return to live-game action. What does that mean? The guard is more than likely going to miss the start of the 2022-23 season.

This is no small thing for Chicago. The team boasted a stellar 22-13 record in the 35 games Ball suited up in last season. Chicago was 24-23 when he was sidelined. Ball’s importance to the team came via his ability to distribute and hit the long-range shot on offense while playing elite-level defense.

Lonzo Ball stats (2021-22): 13.0 PPG, 5.4 RPG, 5.1 APG, 1.8 SPG, 42% shooting, 42% 3-point, 1.4 defensive win shares

With Ball likely sidelined to open the season, point guard duties in Chicago will be split between former lottery pick Coby White and veteran free-agent signing Goran Dragic.