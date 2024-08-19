Chicago Bulls’ Lonzo Ball reveals when he’ll make NBA return from career-threatening injury

Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Chicago Bulls point guard Lonzo Ball last played in an NBA game on January 14, 2022. Now more than two years since he last took the court, the 26-year-old guard seems to be closing on his NBA return for the 2024-’25 season.

Injuries have derailed Ball’s career in recent years. He only played in 35 games in his first season with Chicago, appearing in games from Oct. 20, 2021, to Jan. 14, 2022. After leaving the court at the United Center following a loss to the Golden State Warriors, Ball hasn’t played since.

Lonzo Ball stats (ESPN): 11.9 PPG, 6.2 APG< 5.6 RPG, 1.6 SPG, 40% FG, 36.4% 3PT

Will Lonzo Ball return this year?

He first underwent arthroscopic debridement ahead of the 2022-’23 season, which everyone hoped would fix lingering issues with the knee. Chicago later ruled him out for the entire season with recurring discomfort in the surgically repaired knee. He later underwent a cartilage transplant in his left knee, which played a role in him missing the entire 2023-’24 NBA season.

Fortunately, the Bulls medical staff cleared Ball to practice in five-on-five scrimmages beginning in January. With a critical step towards his NAB return now taken, Ball is offering even more hope for the future.

Lonzo Ball contract (Spotrac): $21.395 million player option for 2024-’25 season

Speaking to TMZ Sports, Ball said his recovery is going very well and he believes he is ready for the upcoming 2024-’25 NBA season. As for when fans can expect him back on the court, it appears that could happen as early as September.

Bulls training camp is just a few weeks away, so there will likely be more updates in the near future on his return to the court. Assuming he avoids any setbacks, which is far from a given with his knee, Ball should be a prominent part of the Bulls rotation next season.

