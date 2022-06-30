Lonnie Walker, three others sign with Los Angeles Lakers

Here we go Los Angeles Lakers fans. Ready to hear about the four newest additions to the Lakers roster for the 2022-23 season? It all starts with the signing of Lonnie Walker IV, the 18th pick from the 2018 NBA Draft. But that’s not all, the Lakers also added two more players within an hour of the opening of NBA free agency. And another less than an hour later

The first two players to sign are Troy Brown Jr., formerly of the Washington Wizards, and Damian Jones, from the Sacramento Kings. The final addition is Juan Toscano-Anderson from the Golden State Warriors, fresh off their NBA Championship. Aside from the undrafted Toscano-Anderson, the other three players are former first round picks, and they’re all 27 or younger, but what can the Lakers expect from the newest additions to the team in 2022-23?

What can Lonnie Walker, Juan Toscano-Anderson, others do for Lakers?

Lonnie Walker’s contract is believed to be a one-year, $6.5 million contract, taking advantage of the mid-level exception. Still just 23, Walker has been a valuable bench contributor for the Spurs the past four seasons, and even grew into their sixth-man role, averaging 12.1 points per game off the bench last season.

A 6-foot-4 shooting guard with a lengthy 6-foot-10 wingspan, we’ve likely yet to see Walker reach his ceiling, maybe he can take another step forward with the Lakers.

Troy Brown has agreed to a veteran minimum contract with L.A. He brings an athletic, bouncy playmaker who’s just about to turn 23 next month. The 6-foot-6 small forward isn’t a great shooter either, like Walker, but he clearly has plenty of room for growth.

And lastly, Damian Jones adds some much-needed size at 6-foot-11, and he even brings two NBA Championship rings with him to the Lake Show. For Jones, it’s a reunion of sorts, as he played with the Lakers for eight games, making six starts in the 2020-21 season, playing on two separate 10-day contracts.

Jones also joins on a vet minimum deal, but his is a two-year contract, with a player option on the second year.

Shortly after winning the first NBA Championship of his career, Juan Toscano-Anderson will now get a chance to play with LeBron James in L.A. At 6-foot-6, Toscano-Anderson has worked his butt off just to get into the league, now after three years with the Warriors, he joins the Lakers as a 29-year-old free agent. This contract is also for the vet minimum.

Fans in the Bay Area got used to seeing Toscano-Anderson sky above the rim for putback slams, now they’ll have to get used to see him to the same as a member of the Lakers.

While all four of these signings offer a unique skillset, and they can all help the Lakers this season, none of these moves are enough to get fans excited to begin the year. We’re all still waiting to see what else they have up their sleeves in what’s already been a hectic offseason.

Could the Lakers get involved with Kyrie Irving, looking to recreate a star duo, playing with LeBron James again? Or what about Kevin Durant, or maybe even both?

