Published April 26, 2022

London Spitfire add support Landon to roster

Sep 29, 2019; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Musical entertainer Zed performs during the Overwatch League Grand Finals e-sports event between the Vancouver Titans and San Francisco Shock at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The London Spitfire signed Landon “Landon” McGee for the upcoming Overwatch League season.

The 20-year-old American support player excelled at the collegiate level with Northwood University and most recently competed with Solaris in Overwatch Contenders.

The season kicks off on May 5 and London’s first game is on May 6 against the San Francisco Shock.

Landon replaces flex support Owen “Prov1de” Warner, who parted ways with the team earlier this month following a reported code of conduct violation.

–Field Level Media

