London Spitfire add support Landon to roster

The London Spitfire signed Landon “Landon” McGee for the upcoming Overwatch League season.

The 20-year-old American support player excelled at the collegiate level with Northwood University and most recently competed with Solaris in Overwatch Contenders.

A quick switch of a vowel, and… Perfect! @Landon_OW is clear for takeoff ??? Welcome to the Spitfire! #AcesHigh pic.twitter.com/XKawI25Lno — Landon Spitfire (@Spitfire) April 26, 2022

The season kicks off on May 5 and London’s first game is on May 6 against the San Francisco Shock.

Landon replaces flex support Owen “Prov1de” Warner, who parted ways with the team earlier this month following a reported code of conduct violation.

