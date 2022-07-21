LOL Worlds 2022 dates, seeding announced

Credit: League of Legends

Riot Games announced dates and seedings Thursday for the 2022 League of Legends World Championship.

Worlds 2022 kicks off on Sept. 29 in Mexico City and a winner will be crowned on Nov. 5 in San Francisco.

A total of 24 teams from around the globe will compete.

Twelve teams will participate in the Play-In Stage from Sept. 29-Oct. 4 at Arena Esports Stadium in Mexico City:

–China (LPL) fourth seed

–Korea (LCK) fourth seed

–Europe (LEC) third and fourth seeds

–North America (LCS) third seed

–Southeast Asia (PCS) second seed

–Vietnam (VCS) second seed

–Brazil (CBLoL) first seed

–Japan (LJL) first seed

–Latin America (LLA) first seed

–Oceania (LCO) first seed

–Turkey (TCL) first seed.

The remaining 12 teams will automatically qualify to the Group Stage, held Oct. 7-10 and 13-16 at the Hulu Theater in Madison Square Garden in New York City:

–LPL first, second and third seeds

–LCK first, second and third seeds

–LEC first and second seeds

–LCS first and second seeds

–PCS first seed

–VCS first seed

The quarterfinals are Oct. 20-23 in New York, with the semifinals at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena on Oct. 29-30 and the finals at San Francisco’s Chase Center on Nov. 5.

There will not be a representative from the League of Legends Continental League (LCL) due to the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine. Riot Games awarded the LCL slot to the LEC, the highest-performing region that did not already have four berths.

EDward Gaming of the LPL are the defending champions.

