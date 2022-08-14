Logan Webb pitches Giants to shutout win over Pirates

Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

Logan Webb combined with Camilo Doval on a five-hit shutout and the San Francisco Giants’ first two batters of the game provided all the offense the team would need in a 2-0 victory over the visiting Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday night.

On a night when they paid tribute to their 2012 World Series champions, the Giants coincidentally won by the same score as the honorees posted in their Games 2 and 3 triumphs over the Detroit Tigers en route to a 4-0 sweep a decade ago.

Webb (11-5) played the role of Madison Bumgarner in Game 2 and Ryan Vogelsong in Game 3, scattering five hits and two walks over eight innings. He struck out nine.

His ninth and final strikeout came with two outs and the bases loaded in the eighth, getting Ben Gamel swinging.

Duplicating the back-to-back feat of Sergio Romo in 2012, Doval worked around a one-out walk to Greg Allen in the ninth to record his 17th save and wrap up the Giants’ seventh shutout of the season, two of which have come against the Pirates and two of which have been started by Webb.

The Giants needed just nine pitches to give Webb a lead in the last of the first when LaMonte Wade Jr. blooped a double to left field on Tyler Beede’s third offering, and Joc Pederson followed six pitches later with an RBI double to deep left-center.

Wade went solo in producing the only other run of the game in the third, smacking his sixth homer of the year.

Beede (1-2), a former first-round draft pick of the Giants who was waived earlier this season, was pulled after three innings, charged with both runs on three hits. He walked three and struck out three.

Relievers Eric Stout, Duane Underwood Jr. and Chase De Jong kept the Pirates within arm’s length with five innings of one-hit, scoreless relief.

The Giants had only four hits in the game, all for extra bases. Wilmer Flores joined Wade and Pederson in the fun with a double.

Rodolfo Castro had a single and a double for the Pirates, who out-hit the Giants 5-4 en route to their 12th shutout of the season.

