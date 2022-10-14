Logan Thompson blanks Blackhawks as Knights open 2-0

Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Logan Thompson turned away 27 shots for his second career shutout as the Vegas Golden Knights claimed a 1-0 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday night in Las Vegas.

Paul Cotter scored for Vegas, which improved to 2-0 to start a season for the fourth time in the franchise’s six seasons. The Golden Knights didn’t register their first shutout of the 2021-22 campaign until the 42nd game.

Alex Stalock finished with 36 saves for Chicago, which lost to defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado on Wednesday in Denver. The 35-year-old Stalock, who missed the entire 2021 season with myocarditis — an inflammation of a heart muscle — was playing in just his second NHL game since the 2019-20 season.

Both goaltenders were sharp during a scoreless first period that saw the Blackhawks finish with an 11-9 edge in shots on goal. Thompson turned away Andreas Athanasiou’s backhand shot on a partial breakaway with his left pad and also stopped Tyler Johnson’s point-blank shot.

Stalock came up with a big glove save on Reilly Smith’s wrist shot from the bottom of the left circle.

Vegas scored at the 8:44 mark of the second period, on Cotter’s third career goal. The score came at the end of a 2-on-1 rush with defenseman Zach Whitecloud. Cotter, playing in just his ninth NHL game, ripped a wrist shot from the right circle past Stalock’s glove side and inside the right post.

Chicago pulled Stalock for an extra attacker with 1:47 remaining, and the Golden Knights had a chance to seal it with 1:10 to go, but Jack Eichel’s shot from the right side went wide of the net. Thompson then turned away shots by Athanasiou and Jonathan Toews to close out the win.

