Logan Gilbert stays hot as Mariners double up Reds

Credit: Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

Logan Gilbert allowed three runs over 5 1/3 innings for his eighth straight winning decision as the visiting Seattle Mariners beat the Cincinnati Reds 8-4 on Wednesday night to salvage the finale of a three-game series.

Cal Raleigh belted his 26th homer of the season and finished 3-for-4 while J.P. Crawford highlighted a five-run fourth with a three-run homer for the Mariners (78-61), who won for just the second time in six games on their 10-game road trip.

Gilbert (13-5) struck out nine and walked two while allowing seven hits to help the Mariners snap a three-game skid and improve to 40-19 since July 1.

Will Benson homered and doubled twice for the Reds (73-69), who fell to 4-3 on their 10-game homestand.

The Mariners roughed up Cincinnati rookie right-hander Lyon Richardson (0-2) for seven runs on seven hits, including three homers. Richardson lasted 4 2/3 innings, striking out three but walking four to remain winless in his first four major league starts.

Cincinnati struck first, riding a triple from TJ Friedl and a Spencer Steer RBI single to take a 1-0 lead in the first.

Mike Ford crushed a Richardson fastball with a runner aboard in the second to put the Mariners on top 2-1.

Two innings later, the Mariners sent eight batters to the plate, scoring five times. In addition to Crawford’s three-run homer, Ty France had a run-scoring double and Raleigh had a solo shot to put Seattle up 7-1.

The Reds scored once in the fifth thanks to a Friedl sacrifice fly, and they threatened to get back into the game in the sixth while knocking out Gilbert.

After Elly De La Cruz walked to open the inning and stole second, Christian Encarnacion-Strand singled De La Cruz home to draw the Reds within 7-3. Tyler Stephenson then singled to chase Gilbert from the game.

After reliever Matt Brash allowed a single to Noelvi Marte to load the bases with one out, Benson struck out and Jake Fraley grounded into a fielder’s choice to end the threat.

Seattle right fielder Teoscar Hernandez singled in the first inning to extend his hitting streak to 15 games and his on-base streak to 21 games.

–Field Level Media