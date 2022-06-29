First LIV Golf event in U.S. to take place this weekend as Bryson DeChambeau leads newcomers

The second LIV Golf tournament is taking place this weekend at Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club in Portland, Ore. First round play begins on Thursday.
This is LIV Golf’s first event in the United States and second overall.
Some new faces in the field this week include past major champions such as Brooks Koepka, Patrick Reed and Bryson DeChambeau.
The 26-year-old DeChambeau said this will be rare for him to lead a squad as a captain having represented the United States team at previous team events.
Over the last couple of years, DeChambeau has grown the game with his driving. During the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons, DeChambeau led the PGA Tour in driving distance — reaching at least 320 yards off the tee on average.
DeChambeau, who was the 2020 U.S. Open Champion, said he decided to join the LIV Golf series because of the different aspects this brings compared to the PGA Tour.
“From an innovation side of things, this is what I wanted to be a part of,” DeChambeau said about joining LIV Golf. “I want to be part of something unique, cool, different, fun and what this has given me the opportunity to do. So, as time moves forward, I think the team aspect is super awesome and I can’t wait to showcase a lot of fun on the golf course with my team.”
Koepka, who is a four-time major winner, will have the opportunity to play with brother, Chase, this weekend. The back-to-back U.S. Open and PGA Champion said hitting the tees this weekend with his brother gives him the opportunity to spend some quality time while playing golf this weekend.
“It’s cool for me, it’s cool for my family, cool for my brother,” Koepka said Tuesday afternoon. “We’ve played some of the same events over the last couple of years together and it has always be special for me. To come out here, a new fresh start, it’ll be exciting. It’ll be fun and I think we’ll be ready to go.”
During the first LIV Golf event in London a few weeks ago, the team Stinger GC consisting of Louis Oosthuizen, Hennie du Plessis, Charl Schwartzel and Brenden Grace won the team aspect at 20-under par while Schwartzel won the individual part at 7-under.
Along with the trio of Stinger GC, Dustin Johnson was one of eight to finish under par as the 4 Aces GC captain finished 1-under par.
This week, the same format of shotgun starts, team play and individual action is here, but different four-man teams have been assembled.
Here are the 12 teams this week at Pumpkin Ridge in Portland, Ore.
LIV Golf teams this weekend
Stinger GC
- Louis Oosthuizen (Captain)
- Charl Schwartzel
- Branden Grace
- Hennie du Plessis
Crushers GC
- Bryson DeChambeau (Captain)
- Shaun Norris
- Justin Harding
- Peter Uihlein
Majesticks GC
- Lee Westwood (Captain)
- Ian Poulter
- Sam Horsfield
- Laurie Canter
Torque GC
- Hideto Tanihara (Captain)
- Ryosuke Kinoshita
- Yuki Inamori
- Jinichiro Kozuma
4 Aces GC
- Dustin Johnson (Captain)
- Patrick Reed
- Talor Gooch
- Pat Perez
Cleeks GC
- Martin Kaymer (Captain)
- Scott Vincent
- Ian Snyman
- Turk Pettit
Punch GC
- Wade Ormsby (Captain)
- Matt Jones
- Jediah Morgan
- Blake Windred
Niblicks GC
- Graeme McDowell (Captain)
- Hudson Swafford
- Travis Smyth
- James Piot
Smash GC
- Brooks Koepka (Captain)
- Adrian Otaegui
- Richard Bland
- Chase Koepka
HY Flyers GC
- Phil Mickelson (Captain)
- Bernd Wiesberger
- Matthew Wolff
- Itthipat Buranatanyarat
Fireballs GC
- Sergio Garcia (Captain)
- Abraham Ancer
- Carlos Ortiz
- Eugenio Chacarra
Iron Heads GC
- Kevin Na (Captain)
- Sadom Kaewkanjana
- Phachara Khongwatmai
- Sihwan Kim