First LIV Golf event in U.S. to take place this weekend as Bryson DeChambeau leads newcomers

The second LIV Golf tournament is taking place this weekend at Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club in Portland, Ore. First round play begins on Thursday.

This is LIV Golf’s first event in the United States and second overall.

Some new faces in the field this week include past major champions such as Brooks Koepka, Patrick Reed and Bryson DeChambeau.

The 26-year-old DeChambeau said this will be rare for him to lead a squad as a captain having represented the United States team at previous team events.

“I think that the most interesting thing for me about all of this is the team format. Obviously being part of a Ryder Cup and Presidents Cup and having this opportunity to be a captain and have a team, it’s been extremely intriguing to me. It’s unique, different, something that I’ve always been about.” Bryson DeChambeau on joining LIV GOLF, via National Club Golfer

Over the last couple of years, DeChambeau has grown the game with his driving. During the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons, DeChambeau led the PGA Tour in driving distance — reaching at least 320 yards off the tee on average.

DeChambeau, who was the 2020 U.S. Open Champion, said he decided to join the LIV Golf series because of the different aspects this brings compared to the PGA Tour.

“From an innovation side of things, this is what I wanted to be a part of,” DeChambeau said about joining LIV Golf. “I want to be part of something unique, cool, different, fun and what this has given me the opportunity to do. So, as time moves forward, I think the team aspect is super awesome and I can’t wait to showcase a lot of fun on the golf course with my team.”

Koepka, who is a four-time major winner, will have the opportunity to play with brother, Chase, this weekend. The back-to-back U.S. Open and PGA Champion said hitting the tees this weekend with his brother gives him the opportunity to spend some quality time while playing golf this weekend.

“It’s cool for me, it’s cool for my family, cool for my brother,” Koepka said Tuesday afternoon. “We’ve played some of the same events over the last couple of years together and it has always be special for me. To come out here, a new fresh start, it’ll be exciting. It’ll be fun and I think we’ll be ready to go.”

During the first LIV Golf event in London a few weeks ago, the team Stinger GC consisting of Louis Oosthuizen, Hennie du Plessis, Charl Schwartzel and Brenden Grace won the team aspect at 20-under par while Schwartzel won the individual part at 7-under.

Along with the trio of Stinger GC, Dustin Johnson was one of eight to finish under par as the 4 Aces GC captain finished 1-under par.

This week, the same format of shotgun starts, team play and individual action is here, but different four-man teams have been assembled.

Here are the 12 teams this week at Pumpkin Ridge in Portland, Ore.

LIV Golf teams this weekend

Stinger GC

Louis Oosthuizen (Captain)

Charl Schwartzel

Branden Grace

Hennie du Plessis

Crushers GC

Bryson DeChambeau (Captain)

Shaun Norris

Justin Harding

Peter Uihlein

Majesticks GC

Lee Westwood (Captain)

Ian Poulter

Sam Horsfield

Laurie Canter

Torque GC

Hideto Tanihara (Captain)

Ryosuke Kinoshita

Yuki Inamori

Jinichiro Kozuma

4 Aces GC

Dustin Johnson (Captain)

Patrick Reed

Talor Gooch

Pat Perez

Cleeks GC

Martin Kaymer (Captain)

Scott Vincent

Ian Snyman

Turk Pettit

Punch GC

Wade Ormsby (Captain)

Matt Jones

Jediah Morgan

Blake Windred

Niblicks GC

Graeme McDowell (Captain)

Hudson Swafford

Travis Smyth

James Piot

Smash GC

Brooks Koepka (Captain)

Adrian Otaegui

Richard Bland

Chase Koepka

HY Flyers GC

Phil Mickelson (Captain)

Bernd Wiesberger

Matthew Wolff

Itthipat Buranatanyarat

Fireballs GC

Sergio Garcia (Captain)

Abraham Ancer

Carlos Ortiz

Eugenio Chacarra

Iron Heads GC