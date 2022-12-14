LIV adds three U.S. tournaments to 2023 schedule

Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

LIV Golf League is adding three tournaments in the United States to its 2023 schedule.

The fledgling circuit announced Wednesday that the tournaments will be held at the Gallery Golf Club in Tucson, Ariz., (March 17-19), Cedar Ridge Country Club in Tulsa, Okla., (May 12-14) and The Greenbrier in the Allegheny Mountains of West Virginia (Aug. 4-6).

“LIV Golf’s expansion to new U.S. markets adds to the growing excitement for the league launch in 2023,” CEO and commissioner Greg Norman said in a news release. “More fans across the country and around the globe will experience the LIV Golf energy and innovative competition that has reinvigorated the sport, and these championship courses will contribute to the transformative season ahead for players, fans and the game of golf.”

LIV Golf’s inaugural season in 2022 made eight stops, with five of them in the United States.

The entire 14-tournament 2023 LIV schedule has yet to be announced. So far, the circuit has planned tournaments in Spain, Australia, Mexico and Singapore in addition to the U.S. cities, and the season is expected to run from February to September.

Dustin Johnson led LIV Golf with $35 million in earnings this year.

–Field Level Media