Liudmila Samsonova wins in Washington, collects second career title

Liudmila Samsonova delivered 10 aces and won her second career WTA title by rallying to a 4-6, 6-3, 6-3 victory over sixth-seeded Kaia Kanepi in the championship match of the Citi Open at Washington.

Samsonova, 23, had 27 winners against 18 unforced errors while prevailing in one hour, 46 minutes. The Russian’s other career title came in the German Open in June 2021.

Kanepi, from Estonia, had five aces among 16 winners and committed 19 unforced errors. The 37-year-old was looking for her fifth career title.

