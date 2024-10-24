Five teams on upset alert in Week 8, including Buffalo Bills going down

Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

Week 8 of the NFL season has some major potential upsets. Two games to keep an eye on: the Buffalo Bills traveling to Seattle to take on the Seahawks, and Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles facing Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals. The most notable game this week, however, is in the 4:25 p.m. ET time slot, when Caleb Williams and the 4-2 Chicago Bears face off against the 5-2 Washington Commanders. Who is on upset alert this week? Here are five favorites who have the best chance to go down.

Arizona Cardinals over Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins are expected to have quarterback Tua Tagovailoa back this week after his four-week absence due to a concussion. Miami is 2-4 and has struggled since Tagovailoa went out. The offense scores the fewest points per game (11.0). This Sunday, they take on the Arizona Cardinals who are a 3.5-point underdog. We're taking Arizona for the upset. Why the Week 8 upset? We believe the Cardinals have a chance to pull the upset because there's just no way to tell how sharp Tagovailoa is after missing an entire month of play. On top of that, the Cardinals are top six in the league in rushing yards per game, averaging 150. Miami's defense ranks 17th in most rushing yards allowed, giving up 131 yards per game. Look for Arizona to run the ball repeatedly.

Philadelphia Eagles over Cincinnati Bengals

The Philadelphia Eagles are 4-2 coming off a dominant, 28-3, win against division-rival New York Giants. The Cincinnati Bengals are 3-4 after defeating the Cleveland Browns, 21-14. This Sunday, the Bengals are favored by 2.5 points. We're picking the Eagles to pull off the upset. Why the Week 8 upset? We believe the Eagles can win this game because of how great they can run the football with running back Saquon Barkley. Against his former team last week, Barkley made a statement to the Giants and ran for 176 yards and a touchdown. The Bengals' run defense ranks 21st in the league, so they are in for quite a challenge Sunday.

Seattle Seahawks over Buffalo Bills

Both the Seattle Seahawks and Buffalo Bills are coming off wins last week. Buffalo blew out the Tennessee Titans, 34-10, while the Seahawks dominated the Atlanta Falcons, 34-14. Seattle is a three-point underdog against the Bills at home on Sunday. We're picking Seattle for the upset. Why the Week 8 upset? We are picking the Seahawks despite them potentially not having wide receiver DK Metcalf due to an MCL sprain. The good news, however, is that Seattle leads the league in passing yards per game, averaging 288. They still have two outstanding weapons in Tyler Lockett and Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Buffalo's defense ranks middle-of-the-pack, so this could turn into a shootout.

Washington Commanders over Chicago Bears

The Commanders are one of the biggest surprises in the league this season, leading the NFL in scoring offense, putting up 31 points per game. They are coming off a blowout win against the Carolina Panthers, 40-7. They now face the Chicago Bears, who are 4-2 and coming off a bye week. However, there’s one wrinkle in this game: Washington quarterback Jayden Daniels has a rib injury and is questionable to play on Sunday. Despite that, we are taking a chance and picking the Commanders for the upset, who are 2.5-point underdogs. Why the Week 8 upset?



Despite the injury to Daniels, the Commanders' greatest strength is their rushing attack. They rank third in the league, averaging 165 yards per game. In contrast, the Bears struggle having a consistent running game, with just 105 yards a game. We believe Washington's offense can find a way to wear down the Bears' defense on Sunday.

Dallas Cowboys over San Francisco 49ers

