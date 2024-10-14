Week 7 NFL offense rankings: 10 best and 10 worst NFL offenses ahead of this week’s game, including the Lions and Ravens

It has been an eventful first six of the 2024 NFL season. The most effective offenses are starting to separate themselves while the worst of the worst are giving defenses around the league some easy Sundays. Ahead of the Week 7 slate of games, we look at the 10 worst and 10 best units with our latest NFL offense rankings.

10 Worst NFL Offenses In Week 7

Not every offense can be a high-flying unit that puts up points with ease on Sundays. Quite a few groups are struggling ahead of this week’s matchups. With that in mind here are the 10 worst NFL offenses going into Week 7 of the 2024 NFL schedule.

10. Jacksonville Jaguars

It has not been a good start to the 2024 NFL season for the Jacksonville Jaguars offense and things seem to be getting worse by the game. While the unit had a strong showing in Week 5, they sputtered again on Sunday as they managed just 16 points against the Bears. The passing game was solid but were let down as the rushing attack posted just 62 combined yards. The Jags O continued their fall down our rankings in Week 6.

9. Indianapolis Colts

The Indianapolis Colts offense has a rough start to the season under former first-round pick Anthony Richardson. However, an oblique injury has sidelined him the last few weeks and the Colts O has played much better under former Ravens star Joe Flacco. While they didn't tear it up in Week 6, the unit was without running back Jonathan Taylor and still managed 20 points in a big divisional win over the Titans. The Colts offense has been a big part of the team's recent hot streak.

8. Las Vegas Raiders

The expectations were not high for the Las Vegas Raiders offense in 2024, especially with Gardner Minshew at QB. And the unit lived down to them over the first five weeks of the season. It is why he was benched and Aidan O'Connell was under center on Sunday. The second-year man was solid and the offense got another good game from rookie tight end Brock Bowers. However, they didn't get much else in a disappointing 13-point showing in Week 6.

7. Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins offense could continue a steep fall in our NFL offense rankins with starting QB Tua Tagovailoa out at least until Week 8 after suffering a fourth concussion in five seasons. Unsurprisingly with a far less talented player under center, they have not been good since. Nevertheless, while it wasn't pretty the offense was able to muster 15 points in a much-needed victory over the Pats. The rushing attack played a key role in the win as they led the way with just under 200 yards combined.

6. Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos offense has been up and down over the first six weeks of the season. It is to be expected with a rookie QB under center. However, Bo Nix was the one bright spot for the team on Sunday in their 23-16 loss to the Chargers. While the rookie did throw another INT, he also tossed two more touchdowns and posted 277 total yards (61 rushing to lead the team) in defeat.

5. New York Giants

The expectations for the New York Giants offense were not high heading into the season after losing Saquon Barkley in free agency. However, first-round pick Malik Nabers has looked like a player with perennial Pro Bowler potential. Surprisingly, he was out for Week 5 and the group had one of the best days of the season as they dropped 29 on the Seahawks in Seattle. QB Daniel Jones was very efficient and they got a career day from fifth-round pick Tyrone Tracy Jr. (129 rushing yards).

4. New England Patriots

After a big upset win in Week 1, the New England Patriots offense went into a steep decline over the last few weeks. It is why rookie QB Drake Maye was given his first NFL start in Week 6. The former North Carolina star was decent this weekend against Houston as he threw for three touchdowns. However, his three turnovers (two INTs and one fumble) played a massive role in their 41-21 blowout loss to the Texans on Sunday.

3. Carolina Panthers

It only took a few games before new head coach Dave Canales pulled former first-round pick Bryce Young from the starting role. In relief greybeard Andy Dalton has been solid and the Carolina Panthers offense has shown some life. In Week 6 the unit was solid as they posted 20 points against the Falcons. Unfortunately, two INTs from Dalton sunk any chance of competing for a win on Sunday.

2. Cleveland Browns

The frustration is intensifying around the Cleveland Browns offense. Deshaun Watson, their $230 million guaranteed QB, continues to look like a shell of the player he was in Houston. And things did not change in Week 6 during another disappointing loss. This time to the Eagles. In defeat, they continued two ugly year-long streaks. That is of not scoring 20 points or more, or throwing for over 200 yards in a game this season.

1. Tennessee Titans

It has not been a good start for QB Will Levis in 2024. His struggles from late last season have followed him into the new year and it is why the Tennessee Titans have one of the worst offenses in the NFL after Week 6. The QB threw for less than 100 yards in another disappointing loss on Sunday as he has been the biggest problem for an offense that has very nice veteran skills players and should be far better than they've been in 2024.

10 Best NFL Offenses In Week 7

In today’s game, a powerful offense is a necessity to be a playoff team and Super Bowl contender. With that in mind, here are the 10 best units in our latest NFL offense rankings ahead of the Week 7 games.

10. Los Angeles Rams

Despite injuries to their top two receivers, Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams offense have been surprisingly good in 2024. In Week 5 the unit did more than enough to have beaten the Packers. Unfortunately, two turnovers led to their frustrating loss. It was a notable setback after they got a big game from running back Kyren Williams (102 rushing yards and one touchdown).

9. Cincinnati Bengals

After a rough showing in Week 1, Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals offense have started to look a lot more like themselves in recent weeks. That showed in Week 5 as they scored over 30 for the third straight game in a wild shootout with division rivals the Ravens. Burrow looked like a superstar as he threw for nearly 400 yards and five TDs and Ja'Marr Chase showed why he's deserving of a contract extension (193 receiving yards and two TDs). If they can get help from their defense this Bengals offense can carry them far if they reach the playoffs.

8. San Francisco 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers entered the new season as the best offense in the NFL. However, Christian McCaffrey’s absence and Brandon Aiyuk’s rust from sitting out of training camp have led to an inconsistent performance from the group in 2024. After a rough showing against the Cardinals last week, the 49er offense roared back to life with 36 points in a big Week 6 win on the road. Purdy and the passing game were rock solid with Deebo Samuel having his best game of the year. However, the rushing attack delivered big time as they posted 228 total yards, including a breakout 99-yard showing from rookie Isaac Guerendo.

7. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Despite QB guru Dave Canales heading to Carolina before the season, Baker Mayfield's magic with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers has remained in 2024 and their offense has been one of the best in the league to begin the season. Week 6 delivered a new high point as they posted a season-best 51 points in a dominant win over the Saints. The standout on Sunday was an outstanding performance from Sean Tucker. The second-year back ran for 136 yards in relief of Rachaad White.

6. Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions offense showed in 2023 that they were for real and entered the new season as one of the most dangerous offenses in football. After some early season struggles at times, the unit has hit a groove in the last two weeks. On Sunday they hit a high point when they dropped 47 on the Cowboy's defense. While the whole offense played well, Jared Goff was outstanding as he threw for 315 yards and three TDs.

5. Minnesota Vikings

Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell continues to look like an offensive genius in 2024 as he has overseen a shockingly good Minny unit. What makes it all the more impressive is that Sam Darnold, a former draft bust, has been a very nice game manager. He showed that again in a big Week 5 victory in England over the Jets. While it wasn't always pretty and the run game offered little help, Darnold was able to get sweet revenge against the team that drafted in in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

4. Kansas City Chiefs

The defending champion Kansas City Chiefs offense hasn't been a dominant force in 2024 but they continue to chug along as one of the best offenses in the NFL. However, in Week 5 versus the Saints, they were in vintage form as Patrick Mahomes tossed for well over 300 yards and the rushing attack delivered 139 total yards (102 from Kareem Hunt). It was all the more impressive because they did it without both Isaiah Pacheco and Rashee Rice.

3. Buffalo Bills

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills offense have been far better than many expected this season despite trading away top receiver Stefon Diggs. However, every week can't be a party and the offense was controlled a bit more in a tough loss to the Texans. The run game was solid (150 combined yards), but Allen was shut down and held to just nine completions and 131 passing yards on the day.

2. Houston Texans

After some bumps in the road over their first few games, the Houston Texans offense has started to look like the unit fans expected in recent weeks. And it is why they are ranked among the top NFL offenses in 2024. They continued that momentum in an impressive 41-point showing in a win over the Patriots. While they didn't light up the stat sheet, the Texans' offense made the Pats pay for their turnovers and played well in every facet of offense.

1. Baltimore Ravens

