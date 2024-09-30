Week 5 NFL offense rankings: 10 best and 10 worst NFL offenses ahead of this week’s game, including the Ravens and 49ers

It has been an eventful first four weeks of the 2024 NFL season. Several offenses have made major progress while others have already regressed in the early weeks of the near season. Ahead of this week’s games, we take a look at the 10 worst and 10 best squads in our latest NFL offense rankings.

10 Worst NFL Offenses In Week 4

Not every offense can be a high-flying unit that puts up points with ease on Sundays. There are quite a few that are struggling heading into this week’s matchups. With that in mind here are the 10 worst NFL offenses going into Week 5 of the 2024 NFL season.

10. Arizona Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals offense has some very solid weapons on offense and the capability to be a formidable unit in 2024. Nevertheless, they have been inconsistent and for every step forward there is a couple back. Week 4 was another example of the latter as they only mustered 14 points in an ugly loss to the Commanders. It wasted a 154-yard showing from James Connor and rookie Trey Benson.

9. Jacksonville Jaguars

It has not been a good start to the 2024 NFL season for the Jacksonville Jaguars offense and things seem to be getting worse by the game. Their fall from grace continued in another loss in Week 4. While they got a strong performance from the run game (158 total yards), Trevor Lawrence and the passing game sputtered again. He threw for less than 200 yards and added more heat to head coach Doug Pederson’s hot seat.

8. New England Patriots

After a big upset win in Week 1, the New England Patriots offense has fallen apart since. Their slump continued in a rough loss to the 49ers. Every facet of the offense was shut out by San Francisco as they managed just 13 points. It was the third game this season where they scored less than 15 points.

7. New York Giants

Over three weeks of the season, the New York Giants offense has struggled to put points on the board. However, the one bright spot has been rookie Malik Nabers. The former LSU star came up huge in their victory over the Browns in Week 3 and 12 catches and 115 yards on Thursday against the Cowboys almost let to a surprise upset. Unfortunately, a weak run game and Daniel Jones as QB keep them near the back of our latest NFL offense rankings.

6. Cleveland Browns

The frustration is intensifying around the Cleveland Browns offense. Deshaun Watson, their $230 million guaranteed QB, continues to look like a shell of the player he was in Houston. And things did not change in Week 4 during a disappointing loss to the Raiders. For the fourth straight game, they scored in the teens and the passing game still delivers very little. The momentum toward a QB change is building in Cleveland.

5. Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears offense went into the season hoping top overall pick Caleb Williams could avoid the classic mistakes of a rookie QB early in the season. Over the first couple of weeks, he was able to. Unfortunately, a breakout game in Week 3 where he threw for almost 400 yards also included three turnovers. The QB's numbers fell back to earth this week against the Rams. However, the unit was boosted by a strong day from the ground game that carried them to 24 points and a surprise win. Williams' struggles thus far are not a concern yet, but he has not shown the early flashes of a superstar that Chicago fans hoped for.

4. Indianapolis Colts

Anthony Richardson and the Indianapolis Colts offense have serious potential, but that is only if the former first-round pick can prove that he is more than a QB with great wheels. That has not happened over the first three weeks of the season. Now, there may be a QB controversy as greybeard Joe Flacco came in and led the team to an upset win over the Steelers. The former Ravens star led Cleveland to a fantastic finish last season and could make a case to keep this job if Richardson's recovery takes several weeks.

3. Carolina Panthers

With new head coach Dave Canales, a man who was able to help lead both Geno Smith and Baker Mayfield to career years under his guidance, the hope was Bryce Young could finally show signs of his potential as a superstar QB in 2024. That didn't happen in Week 1 or 2 and after a 2-16 record as a starter in the NFL, he wasn't benched in Week 3. That proved to be the right move as greybeard Andy Dalton delivered a big performance for the Panthers in his first start in Week 3. While they didn't get the win in the follow-up against the Bengals, the offense was solid again as they posted 24 points and delivered a balanced performance to stay competitive with Cincy.

2. Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos offense has been up and down over the first three weeks with rookie QB Bo Nix. While he was better in Week 2, interceptions sent them to another loss. However, he had a rock-solid showing in Week 3 as he avoided damaging mistakes and made the most of the opportunities his defense gave him. This Sunday delivered nasty weather and the Oregon star struggled against the Jets defense. Yet, despite an ugly 10-point showing as the offense only posted 186 total yards, fortunately, the Jets were worse and they shockingly eked out an upset win.

1. Tennessee Titans

It has not been a good start for QB Will Levis in 2024. His struggles from late last season have followed him into the new year and it is why the Tennessee Titans have one of the worst offenses in the NFL to begin the season. The frustrating trend continued in Week 3 as the signal-caller threw two more picks and got a sad 33 combined yards from the run game in another loss.

10 Best NFL Offenses In Week 4

In today’s game, a powerful offense is a necessity to be a playoff team and Super Bowl contender. With that in mind, here are the 10 best units in our latest NFL offense rankings ahead of the Week 5 games.

10. Cincinnati Bengals

After a rough showing in Week 1, Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals offense have been better the last two weeks. They were in mid-season form in Week 3 as the unit posted 33 points and Burrow and receiver Ja’Marr Chase were trouble for the Commanders’ defense all night. Unfortunately, a strong showing was wasted as their defense gave up 38 points to Washington.

9. Los Angeles Rams

Despite injuries to their top two receivers, Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams offense has been surprisingly good thus far. However, the group hit a bump in the road in Week 4 versus the Bears. While the run game was solid (119 combined yards), Stafford had a rare off day as his two turnovers proved to be killer in an upset loss to Chicago.

8. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Despite QB guru Dave Canales heading to Carolina before the season, Baker Mayfield's magic with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers offense has remained in 2024 and the Bucs offense has been one of the best in the league to begin the season. They showed that again in Week 4 as they dropped 33 on the Eagles. Mayfield looked like a superstar as he threw for 347 yards in another big win for the Bucs.

7. Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions offense showed in 2023 that they were for real and entered the new season as one of the most dangerous offenses in football. Yet that group has not fully appeared this season. While they are still scoring points they are not as fearsome as they were last season. Week 3 was a perfect example as they got a big day from the run game (187 combined yards) but the vaunted Detroit passing attack has not shown up much this season. Luckily it has not cost them much this year.

6. Minnesota Vikings

Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell continues to look like an offensive genius in 2024 as he has overseen a shockingly good Minny unit. What makes it all the more impressive is that Sam Darnold, a former draft bust, has been a very nice game manager. However, in Week 4 he looked like a Pro Bowler as he threw for 275 yards and three TDs in a 31-point showing from the team in a big win over the Packers. The Vikings offense is one of the biggest stories in the NFL this year.

5. Houston Texans

After a very strong showing in Week 1 the Houston Texans' talented offense has struggled the last two weeks. There was no better example of that than seeing C.J. Stroud knocked out of the game for a time and only scoring a stunning seven points in Week 3 against the Vikings. However, they bounced back in a big way in Week 4 as the unit posted 24 points in their win and Stroud looked like the player we saw in 2023. He threw for 345 yards and two TDs in a dynamite showcase of the two-man game with Nico Collins.

4. San Francisco 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers entered the new season as the best offense in the NFL and they showed why in Week 1. Unfortunately, things have changed in the weeks since as Christian McCaffrey’s absence has become a far greater problem. Nevertheless, they returned to their previous form in Week 4 as they dropped 30 on the Patriots. Purdy played well despite not getting much from Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk. However, for the second time this season, Jordan Mason delivered a dominant performance as his 123 yards on the ground carried them to victory.

3. Kansas City Chiefs

The defending champion Kansas City Chiefs offense hasn't been a dominant force in 2024 but they continue to chug along as one of the best offenses in the NFL. The unbeaten squad has posted over 20 points in all of their first three games. However, that streak ended in Week 4 as the Chargers limited them to just 17. However, the defense picked them up and that was enough to win.

2. Buffalo Bills

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills offense was the best in the NFL after Week 3. Despite no longer having Pro Bowler Stefon Diggs, their receiving corps. has been rock-solid all season long. However, the biggest difference from years past is Allen is playing highly efficient and mistake-free ball thus far. However, they hit their first bump in the road in Week 4 as the Ravens' defense was able to completely shut down the Bills O. The one positive is that the defeat was not due to Allen's turnovers and just a great defensive performance.

1. Baltimore Ravens

