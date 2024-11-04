Week 10 NFL QB Rankings: Joe Burrow goes berserk in big Bengals win

Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

Who is the best quarterback in the NFL? Who is the worst quarterback in the NFL? Sportsnaut's NFL QB rankings have a new look after Week 9. Fans are always debating player rankings, and when it comes to the NFL, no position is more hotly debated than quarterback. This is why we maintain our quarterback rankings all year round. Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Joe Burrow, and Lamar Jackson are widely viewed as some of the best players in football. While they set an elite standard for quarterback play, our 2024 NFL QB rankings capture how all 32 signal-callers perform every week. Come back and see how they change after each game.

32. Bryce Young, Carolina Panthers (Last week: 31)

The stat line wasn't pretty. Young completed 16-of-26 passes for 171 yards, plus a touchdown and a pick. Yet, this was actually one of the 2023 No. 1 overall pick's better games. Even his interception was a nicely thrown ball that was stripped right out of the hands of Xavier Legette. We don't see any reason why Carolina wouldn't stick with him next week in Germany against the Giants.

31. Gardner Minshew III, Las Vegas Raiders (LW: 28)

In a game that quickly turned into a blowout, Antonio Pierce benched Gardner Minshew for Desmond Ridder, who just arrived in Vegas on Oct. 21st. Obviously, that's not a good look for Minshew after inking a two-year, $25 million contract. Yet, the benching was justified after Minshew had totaled just 124 passing yards on 17 attempts. It also didn't help that he botched a handoff, leading to a fumble. We'll see whether he's back in the starting lineup the next time the Raiders take the field.

30. Mason Rudolph, Tennessee Titans (LW: 29)

A win is a win, but Mason Rudolph wasn't exactly the reason why Tennessee etched their way into the victory column. He completed a respectable 20-of-33 passes for 240 yards for two touchdowns. He also had an interception on a ball that was simply the product of poor placement. But he did stay calm enough to help lead the Titans to 10 crucial points over the final two frames, improving Tennessee's record to 2-6.

29. Drake Maye, New England Patriots (LW: 27)

Playing the Titans made Drake Maye look like one of the best dual-threat QBs in the NFL. Somehow, the rookie racked up a new career-high 95 rushing yards, yet his longest attempt went for only 26. Yet, he still struggled as a passer, completing just 29-of-41 attempts for 206 yards, an incredible touchdown to push the game to OT, a lost fumble, and two costly interceptions. He still has a lot of room for growth, but that will come with experience.

28. Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears (LW: 24)

The rookie quarterback is still experiencing first-year growing pains. On Sunday that included taking six sacks and completing just 53.6% of his passes. He did manage to pass for 213 yards, but only for an average of 5.3 YPA. Aside from a 44-yard connection to Rome Odunze, the Bears didn't have any plays over 20 yards, which directly contributed to their 29-9 loss.

27. Bo Nix, Denver Broncos (LW: 25)

The Ravens have allowed the NFL's most passing yards, but Bo Nix didn't take advantage. He finished with just 233 passing yards, plus an interception, while getting absolutely blown out 41-10. The Ravens were up 24-0 by halftime, so there's really no excuse for the Broncos not to have gotten ultra-aggressive. Though, we did see Nix catch the first touchdown pass of his career.

26. Daniel Jones, New York Giants (LW: 26)

Daniel Jones showed some resolve against the Commanders, where his rookie tight end Theo Johnson had multiple drops. But that's nothing new, considering Jones has fallen victim to the most dropped passes in the NFL. If we take those 23 drops away, Jones would have a sparkly 71.3% completion rate. Nevertheless, Danny Dimes had just six incompletions in Week 9, and he accounted for three touchdowns. However, he also had an ugly fumble that undoubtedly played a factor in the five-point loss.

25. Jameis Winston, Cleveland Browns (LW: 17)

It turns out, Jameis Winston isn't the hero Cleveland needs. We saw the risky way of Winston, where he finished with three interceptions and just one touchdown. The cannon-armed QB also struggled with his accuracy, completing 26-of-46 passes for 235 yards. Though to be fair, he did face the NFL's best scoring defense. Now he has an extra week to prepare for his next start, which comes against the Saints, his former team.

24. Russell Wilson, Pittsburgh Steelers (LW: 22)

Pittsburgh's offense is coming alive with Russell Wilson under center, leading the Steelers to back-to-back games with over 400 yards. While there have been a few rare shaky moments, such as taking four sacks against the Giants, Wilson's still displaying incredible touch on some of his passes. It's only been two starts, but the new Steelers QB looks fully capable of leading this team on a deep playoff run.

23. Joe Flacco, Indianapolis Colts (LW: Anthony Richardson ranked 30th)

Anthony Richardson's accuracy continues to be a glaring weakness. Though we should state he's still just 22 years old, completing 10-of-32 passes is not NFL-caliber talent. The Colts were only doing their team a disservice by starting him over Joe Flacco, yet at the same time, Indianapolis really needs their young QB to work through these growing pains so he can learn from them. Either way, now it's Flacco's time to shine again.

22. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys (LW: 18)

Even if he hadn't suffered a hamstring injury that knocked him out of the game, Dak Prescott was already struggling against a Falcons defense that has the NFL's fewest sacks this season, and even he took three sacks. Prescott completed 75% of his passes, but what's the point of passing 24 times if you're just going to get 133 yards and a touchdown? We need to see more explosiveness, but that's been the story of the Cowboys all season long.

21. Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams (LW: 21)

The Super Bowl winner completed just 56.8% of his passes, but he still showed off his clutch trait by saving his best for last, on a beautiful 39-yard game-winning touchdown strike to Demarcus Robinson. He did well to get the ball out quickly and avoid negative plays by finishing with zero sacks or turnovers, and that may have been the difference in the Rams' OT thriller.

20. Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins (LW: 19)

With just three incompletions, Tua Tagovailoa was his usual, accurate self against Buffalo, and he even picked up a rushing first down. But the Dolphins' offense is somehow lacking explosive plays, with Tyreek Hill's 28-yard reception being their biggest play of the day. Still, Tagovailoa kept the Dolphins in contention for a win, which is much better than we saw from his injury replacements.

19. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers (LW: 23)

He's not putting up big numbers, but Justin Herbert is quietly developing into an outside MVP candidate thanks to leading the Chargers to a 5-3 start while having just one interception. Cleveland's front seven was in Herbert's face all day, leading to six sacks. Yet, that didn't prevent Herbert from staying aggressive, which helped him finish with a robust 10.4 YPA. Suddenly, the Chargers' receiving corps doesn't look so bad, but that doesn't mean having another playmaker wouldn't help Herbert reach his full potential.

18. Aaron Rodgers, New York Jets (LW: 20)

Aaron Rodgers couldn't hit the broadside of a barn at the start of the Texans-Jets matchup in primetime, but the four-time NFL MVP settled in throughout the night to have his best game as a member of his new team. Rodgers racked up a cool 211 yards and three touchdowns, and he would have had another score if Malachi Corley hadn't fumbled the ball just before crossing the goal line.

17. Derek Carr, New Orleans Saints (LW: Spencer Rattler ranked 32nd)

It was his first game back after a three-week absence due to an oblique injury. Yet, Carr was nowhere near his best. He barely completed over 50% of his passes (18-of-31) and mustered just 236 yards and a touchdown. But the worst part is that his Saints couldn't overcome one of the NFL's worst teams, and now New Orleans has the same record as the Carolina Panthers. Imagine that.

16. Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars (LW: 14)

It was good to see the Jaguars claw back into the game by scoring 23 points in the final two quarters, but if Trevor Lawrence hadn't thrown two interceptions, perhaps Jacksonville could have squeezed out a win. This was a game where Lawrence once again struggled to complete passes, finishing 16-of-31 with just 169 yards. His inconsistency is a big reason why the Jags are 2-7, but his receivers haven't always helped the former No. 1 overall pick's case either.

15. Geno Smith, Seattle Seahawks (LW: 13)

The NFL's passing yards leader through nine weeks, Geno Smith has been very productive, but now it's coming with more turnovers as he now ties for the interception lead. The Seahawks' franchise quarterback delivered a thrilling performance to bring the game to OT, but it also included several mind-boggling throws and taking way too long to process the pressure bearing down upon him. Overall, it was a mixed effort.

14. Sam Darnold, Minnesota Vikings (LW: 15)

Darnold got the Vikings offense off to a hot start, leading to two consecutive touchdown drives on Thursday night. While he didn't commit any turnovers, Darnold's three sacks were all drive-killers, including the final one, resulting in a safety. Blown facemask calls or not, Darnold had a chance to help the Vikings win, and a dropped pass in the red zone by Jalen Nailor surely didn't help either.

13. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles (LW: 16)

Thanks to a late surge from Jacksonville, Jalen Hurts had to work extra hard to make sure the Eagles emerged victorious on Sunday. The biggest moment came on a picture-perfect 46-yard touchdown strike to DeVonta Smith in the fourth quarter. But Hurts had an all-around great game, accounting for 297 yards and three touchdowns.

12. Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers (LW: 8)

Playing despite dealing with a groin injury suffered last week, Jordan Love clearly wasn't at his best. It didn't help that it was raining all day long at Lambeau Field, but that didn't prevent Jared Goff from avoiding mistakes. Love, however, could not ditch his turnover tendencies, throwing a bone-headed interception right into the arms of Kerby Joseph, which went for a pick-6. The Packers never recovered in the 24-14 loss, and now Love leads the NFL with ten interceptions thrown.

11. Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals (LW: 11)

Two years after suffering a season-ending ACL injury, Kyler Murray is putting together one of his best seasons yet. It helps to have weapons like Trey McBride and Marvin Harrison Jr. but K1 deserves credit for keeping the ball out of harm's way too. Murray did lose a fumble against the Bears, but he otherwise led an efficient attack.

10. Kirk Cousins, Atlanta Falcons (LW: 12)

Losing Drake London early on didn't appear to stifle Atlanta's passing attack too much against a Cowboys defense that can't stop anyone right now. Cousins finished with just five incompletions while going off for three touchdown passes and 222 yards. He did lose a fumble, but it didn't matter, thanks to how bad Dallas played.

9. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs (LW: 10)

It took until Week 8, but Patrick Mahomes finally found Travis Kelce for the star tight end's first touchdown of the season. Aside from that, there wasn't much to write home about as the Chiefs narrowly defeated the Raiders 27-20. Mahomes had a fairly average afternoon, completing 27-of-28 passes for 262 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception. He's not putting up the same numbers we're used to seeing, but the Chiefs are still 7-0, so we can't argue with the results.

8. Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers (LW: 9)

The NFL leader in average depth of target showed off the entire toolbox against Dallas. Purdy was his usual, efficient self, completing 69.2% of his passes for 260 yards, and a dangerous 10 YPA. But he also flashed his mobility, scrambling for 56 yards and a touchdown in a pivotal game that could get San Francisco back on track.

7. C.J. Stroud, Houston Texans (LW: 5)

A slump from C.J. Stroud? We're not used to seeing the Texans franchise quarterback complete just 11-of-30 pass attempts. In fact, his 36.7% completion rate against the Jets was a new career-low, and it comes just two weeks after a career-low 86 passing yards. Of course, not having Nico Collins and Stefon Diggs played a major factor, but will the Texans do anything to address their now-depleted receiving corps?

6. Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (LW: 6)

Entering Week 8 as one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL this season, Baker Mayfield took another step back against the Falcons. With another two-INT performance, Mayfield has now had three consecutive games with multiple turnovers. Yet, Mayfield also ranks second in passing yards, showing the true boom or bust potential of the former No. 1 pick.

5. Jared Goff, Detroit Lions (LW: 7)

Not even a rain-soaked afternoon at Lambeau Field could slow down Jared Goff's increidble momentum right now. Goff has completed 83.5% of his passes over the past five games. Even if it only amounted to 145 yards, Goff finished with just four incompletions in Sunday's big win. He also didn't commit any turnovers and took just one sack, making positive plays all day long.

4. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals (LW: 4)

The former No. 1 overall pick was phenomenal in the Bengals' 41-24 win over the Raiders, and it couldn't have come at a better time for a Cincinnati team that couldn't afford to lose. Burrow tied his previous career-high with five touchdown passes despite not having Tee Higgins. Now, he gets a short week against the Ravens on Thursday in primetime, which could deliver another big game.

3. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills (LW: 3)

After going seven weeks without throwing an interception, Josh Allen now has one in back-to-back games. But that won't stifle his chances to win MVP or slow down the Bills' Super Bowl opportunity. Despite starting slowly against Miami, Allen rallied, throwing three touchdowns in the second half of play. It was the type of clutch performance that shows why he's consistently one of the NFL's best quarterbacks.

2. Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders (LW: 2)

We can't imagine anyone else winning NFL's Offensive Rookie of the Year. Jayden Daniels isn't your typical first-year player who makes a multitude of mistakes. He's thrown just two interceptions all season, but he should have been more prone to error, taking on the NFL's best team at recording sacks. Yet, Daniels didn't get sacked by the Giants at all and racked up a total of 244 yards plus two touchdowns while avoiding turnovers.

1. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens (LW: 1)

