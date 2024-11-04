Week 10 NFL offense rankings: 10 best and worst offenses right now, including Saquon Barkley and the Eagles

Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

It has been an eventful start to the 2024 NFL season. The most effective offenses are starting to separate themselves from the pack. While the worst of the worst is giving defenses around the league some easy Sundays. Ahead of the Week 10 slate of games, we look at the 10 worst and best units in our latest NFL offense rankings.

10 Worst NFL Offenses Heading Into Week 10

Not every offense can be a high-flying unit that puts up points with ease on Sundays. Quite a few groups are struggling ahead of this week's matchups. With that in mind here are the 10 worst NFL offenses going into Week 10 of the 2024 NFL schedule.

10. New Orleans Saints

After tearing it up and dropping over 40 in their first two games, the New Orleans Saints offense has regressed since then. Thanks mostly to an oblique injury to starting QB Derek Carr. However, even with Carr back on Sunday, the Saints offense wasted a big day from Alvin Kamara (155 rushing yards) in a stunning 23-22 upset loss to the Panthers. The Saints playoff hopes now look to be dead and buried in 2024.

9. Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos offense has been up and down over the season's first seven weeks. It was to be expected with a rookie QB under center. However, they seem to be headed in the right direction and there was no better proof of that than in their Week 8 win over the Panthers. Unfortunately, despite the steps forward, they took a step back in Week 9 as they could only manage 10 points against the Ravens. Nix was stopped from making big plays and the run game only put up 122 combined yards in the loss on Sunday.

8. Chicago Bears

7. Indianapolis Colts

The Indianapolis Colts offense has a legitimate QB controversy on their hands. The offense played well for several weeks with greybeard Joe Flacco running the unit. However, in Week 7 prospect Anthony Richardson returned from injury and they managed just 16 points. While they scored more in Week 8 (20) it still wasn't enough as they fell 23-20 to rivals the Texans. The run game delivered 163 total yards (105 from Jonathan Taylor) but Richardson only threw for 175 passing yards in their latest loss. But more worrisome than anything, was the fact that the young QB asked to be replaced due to being "tired" at one point in the game.

6. Cleveland Browns

The Cleveland Browns offense has been one of the worst in the NFL this season as Deshaun Watson’s downward spiral into mediocrity hit new levels. However, with him out of the picture due to a season-ending Achilles injury, draft bust Jameis Winston led the unit to a surprise victory last week. Unfortunately, the former Bucs QB reverted back to the form fans are familiar with as he tossed three INTs in an ugly 27-10 loss to the Chargers in Week 9. However, it wasn’t all on Winston as the run game mustered just 79 combined yards on Sunday.

5. New England Patriots

The New England Patriots offense was an unsurprising disappointment for much of the 2024 season. It is why Jacoby Brissett was benched for No. 1 pick Drake Maye. Unsurprisingly, the former North Carolina star has had to deal with growing pains during his rookie season in the league. Week 9 was another painful one in a battle of bad offense against the Titans. The youngster threw two killer INTs and fumbled once in a winnable game on Sunday. One can only hope the loss was a key learning experience instead of a growing trend.

4. Carolina Panthers

After being benched in after Week 2, 2023 No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young was back under center as the Carolina Panthers starter in Week 8. Against the Broncos, he was decent as he threw for 224 yards and two TDs. Unfortunately, he only got 69 total yards from his run game in another loss. In Week 9 he added to his case not to be traded before the deadline with another solid showing. But this time in a win for the Panthers. Young limited his mistakes and got some help from Chuba Hubbard (two rushing TDs) and Ja’Tavion Sanders (87 receiving yards) in a surprise 23-22 win over the Saints on Sunday.

3. Las Vegas Raiders

The expectations were not high for the Las Vegas Raiders offense in 2024. Gardner Minshew was given the starting job but lost it after a few weeks. Unfortunately, a hand injury to Aidan O'Connell has thrust the veteran back up into the lead role. Sadly, his fortunes were no different in another loss in Week 9, this time to the Bengals. Things got so bad for Minshew that he was eventually pulled in their 41-24 loss and replaced by failed Falcons starter Desmond Ridder. After the former Cincinnati star put up a decent showing against the Bengals, he is likely to be in line for the start next weekend.

2. New York Giants

The poor play of New York Giants QB Daniel Jones has continued in 2024 and is a major reason why they are among the worst offenses in the NFL this year. In Week 8 against the Steelers, the offense played well enough to win but two Jones turnovers sunk their hopes on Monday night. On Sunday the QB avoided turnovers but he still had trouble leading the offense down the field for much of the day. While the 27-22 score makes it seem like it was a competitive battle, it wasn’t. The Commanders controlled throughout and 12 fourth-quarter points by the Giants came a little too late.

1.. Tennessee Titans

The Tennessee Titans offense has been the worst offense in the NFL over the first eight weeks of the season. With Will Levis sidelined due to injury, journeyman Mason Rudolph is now under center, and after a rough showing last week, he was rock-solid on Sunday. He only had one turnover and avoiding mistakes played a massive role in their 20-17 upset win over the Patriots. Another bright spot on Sunday was a free agent addition Tony Pollard having, by far, his best game in Tennessee as he ran for 128 yards in the victory.

Top 10 NFL Offense in Week 10

In today's game, a powerful offense is a necessity to be a playoff team and potentially contend for a championship. With that in mind, here are the 10 best offenses in the NFL heading into the Week 10 slate of games.

10. Washington Commanders

After going with Sam Howell in 2023, the Washington Commanders pivoted to top pick and 2023 Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels to lead the offense this year. And the youngster has been a revelation over the first seven weeks of the season. He played like a budding star again in Week 8 as he threw for 326 yards and a TD in a win over the Bears. In Week 9 they delivered another good performance in a 27-22 win over the Giants. Daniels was controlled most of the day, but the run game chipped in 149 total yards as they outworked New York on Sunday.

9. Cincinnati Bengals

Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals offense have not been as formidable as in years past. While they have had some big days in 2024, the unit has been up and down all season. After a frustrating day last week, their game in Week 9 against the Raiders delivered far better results. It wasn't always pretty but the Bengals made Las Vegas pay for a pair of fumbles and made plays when they needed to en route to a 41-point showing at home on Sunday.

8. Philadelphia Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles’ offense was expected to be one of the best in the league after getting a new offensive coordinator and star running back Saquon Barkley in the offseason. However, the unit has been up and down throughout much of 2024. However, they have started to get on a role in recent weeks. After scoring 37 last week, in Week 9 they posted 28 in another victory, this time over the Jaguars. While they received a balanced effort on Sunday, Saquon Barkley again was the star of the day as posted 199 total yards (159 rushing) and two TDs in the win.

7. Kansas City Chiefs

The defending champion Kansas City Chiefs offense hasn't been a dominant force in 2024 but they continue to chug along by putting up enough points to win games every week. Injuries have started to have an effect on their performance in recent games, but it didn't stop them in Week 8 as they were able to put up 27 in another win. This time against the Raiders. Patrick Mahomes had a solid game in the victory, throwing for 262 yards and two TDs, while connecting on 27 of his 38 passes.

6. Houston Texans

The Houston Texans offense has shown this season how formidable and dominant they can be. However, on occasion, they have had some surprising off-games. An example of that came in Week 9 against the Jets as they posted just 13 points in a surprising defeat. The New York D-line dominated Houston upfront en route to eight sacks on Thursday. While Tank Dell and Joe Mixon had big nights, their efforts were wasted as the Texans’ offense struggled all night against the Jets.

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Despite QB guru Dave Canales heading to Carolina before the season, Baker Mayfield's magic with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers has remained in 2024 and their offense has been one of the best in the league to begin the season. However, they will look back on their Week 8 performance with frustration. The running game managed 102 yards combined but it was wasted as Mayfield's two interceptions were killer in a surprise 31-26 loss at home to the Falcons.

4. Minnesota Vikings

Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell continues to look like an offensive genius in 2024 as he has overseen a shockingly good Minny offense. What makes it all the more impressive is that Sam Darnold, a former draft bust, has had a career year in relief of No. 1 draft pick JJ McCarthy. While the offense played solid in Week 8, some miscues and a horrid call late in the game led to a 20-point showing in a frustrating loss to the Vikings on Thursday.

3. Buffalo Bills

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills offense have been far better than many expected this season despite trading away top receiver Stefon Diggs. They have been one of the best NFL offenses this season by playing smart mistake-free football and getting an all-around effort each week. While it wasn't pretty again in Week 9, the Bills continue to work together to help deliver big wins each Week. Against the Dolphins the offense posted 30 points despite getting little from the run game and Allen only throwing for 235 yards. They don't fill up the stat sheet but Buffalo continues to be a handful for opponents.

2. Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions offense showed in 2023 that they were for real and entered the new season as one of the most dangerous offenses in football. After some early season struggles this year, the unit has hit a groove in the last few weeks. In Week 9 they didn’t fill up the stat sheet but still posted 24 in another win, this time against the Packers. Jared Goff only threw for 145 yards, but he was efficient. And the run game added 124 total yards in a workmanlike effort on Sunday.

1. Baltimore Ravens

