Washington Commanders win nail-biter against Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football: Here are the winners and losers

This turned out to be a really fun game! The Washington Commanders went on the road and defeated the Cincinnati Bengals, 38-33. Commanders rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels showed that he is a superstar-in-the-making, throwing for two touchdowns and rushing for another score. The Commanders are now 2-1 on the season, while the Bengals are looking to pick up the pieces from an 0-3 start.

Here are the winners and losers from tonight’s game.