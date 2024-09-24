Washington Commanders win nail-biter against Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football: Here are the winners and losers

This turned out to be a really fun game! The Washington Commanders went on the road and defeated the Cincinnati Bengals, 38-33. Commanders rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels showed that he is a superstar-in-the-making, throwing for two touchdowns and rushing for another score. The Commanders are now 2-1 on the season, while the Bengals are looking to pick up the pieces from an 0-3 start.
Here are the winners and losers from tonight’s game.
Winner: Jayden Daniels
Joe Buck put it perfectly: this game was a coming-out party for Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels. The second overall pick of the 2024 NFL Draft threw his first two touchdowns of his career, including an incredible 27-yard TD pass to Terry McLaurin on 3rd and 7 to put the Commanders up, 38-26, late in the fourth. Daniels also rushed for another score. He only had two incompletions on the night. The future is bright for the Heisman-winning QB.
Loser: Cincinnati Bengals defense
The Cincinnati Bengals defense did the offense no favors tonight. Despite quarterback Joe Burrow throwing for over 300 yards and three touchdowns, the defense couldn’t stop Jayden Daniels and the rest of the Commanders offense all night. They failed to pressure Daniels, only sacking him twice. The defense gave up 357 total yards, and five total touchdowns, including one to an offensive lineman! This was a game the Bengals should’ve won if their defense had just played average.
Winner: Washington Commanders fans
For the first time in seemingly forever, the Washington Commanders might finally have a reason to cheer. They appear to have their quarterback of the future in Jayden Daniels following his fantastic performance in prime time. They are now 2-1 on the young season, and even better, they no longer have to deal with former owner Dan Snyder.
Loser: Cincinnati Bengals’ playoff hopes
The Cincinnati Bengals are now 0-3 on the season following Monday night’s loss to the Washington Commanders. Their season is officially on the brink as they now await a Week 4 matchup against the Carolina Panthers on the road. Only six teams since 1979 have made the playoffs after starting out 0-3. For fans still holding out hope for a Super Bowl, it’s bleak. No 0-3 team has ever the championship in the Super Bowl era.
