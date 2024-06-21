Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

Whether it is your first time attending or you are a veteran of the event, New Hampshire Motor Speedway guarantees a thrilling race and a lively atmosphere with New Hampshire’s natural scenery as a background. Here’s everything you need to know about the Speedway.

Where is New Hampshire Motor Speedway?

NHMS is located in Loudon, New Hampshire, and it's about 14 miles northeast of Concord. It is located at 1122 Route 106 North, Loudon, NH 03307, thus easily accessible from Interstate 93.

How long is the New Hampshire Motor Speedway track (miles and kilometers)?

The track at NHMS is a 1.058-mile (1.703 km) oval. It's used for a number of racing events, the NASCAR Cup Series included.

How big is the New Hampshire Motor Speedway (acres/miles)?

The whole facility is 1200 acres, which is enough for racing events, car parking, camping, and other activities.

How many people does the New Hampshire Motor Speedway hold?

The grandstands at NHMS can hold up to 76,000 people. There are also zones for infield and camping guests, so the number of visitors can significantly increase depending on the event.

Who owns New Hampshire Motor Speedway?

New Hampshire Motor Speedway is the property of Speedway Motorsports, Inc., a company that operates many other racing facilities in the US.

When was the New Hampshire Motor Speedway built?

The speedway was built in 1989, and work was completed in June of 1990.

Can you bring beer into New Hampshire Speedway?

Yes, beer is permitted in NHMS. But there are limits on the types and the sizes of the containers and glass containers are not allowed.

Does the New Hampshire Motor Speedway have lights?

No, NHMS does not have lights, which means all races and major events are held during daylight hours.

How many laps is the New Hampshire Speedway?

The number of laps differs with the event. In the NASCAR Cup Series, the races are usually 301 laps long, which is equivalent to 318.458 miles (512.508 kilometers).

How fast do NASCAR cars go at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway?

NASCAR cars reach speeds of around 120–130 mph (201–209 km/h).

How much are tickets at New Hampshire Motor Speedway?

NASCAR Cup Series race tickets cost $64 for adults, and $10 for children under 12. There are also weekend packages. For instance, an adult pass valid for the weekend (Saturday and Sunday) costs $113. To learn more or to get your tickets, go to the official Speedway website or any ticketing platform like Ticketmaster.

Is the New Hampshire Motor Speedway a road course?

NHMS is famous for its oval track, but it also has a 1.6-mile (2.575 km) road course used for other races.

Are bicycles allowed at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway?

As a measure of safety, bicycles are not allowed in the speedway area during major events. Golf cart shuttles are available within the property for touring around the Speedway.

Is there infield parking at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway?

Yes, NHMS does offer infield parking during the NASCAR racing events. When planning to park in the infield during a major event, make sure to get the right passes.

Can you park an RV at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway?

Yes, NHMS has many RV parking and camping spaces for visitors. Some of the features include specific camping areas with various amenities such as power and water connections and it's a popular choice for the fans who like to stay within the camp grounds.

How much is parking at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway?

