Summer Olympics: 10 greatest American athletes of all-time

Credit: Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports

Every athlete has two major dreams in mind when they turn professional: win championships/tournaments and win a gold medal for America in the Summer Olympics. It is truly an honor to represent the red, white and blue on an international stage. There have been many athletes over the years who have separated themselves into being amongst the greatest of all time. With the Summer Games approaching on July 26, we decided to rank to 10 greatest American athletes in the history of the Summer Olympics. It's not an easy task, but it's certainly worth trying.

10. Katie Ledecky, Swimming

Credit: Mykal McEldowney/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

Katie Ledecky is chasing Jenny Thompson for the most gold medals by an American woman in swimming. Thompson currently holds the record with eight but Ledecky is one shy of that mark sitting at seven and will more than likely break it this year. She burst on the scene winning the 800m freestyle at the 2012 Summer Olympics at the age of 15. The 2016 Rio Games was when she reached her pinnacle. She took home gold in every single individual freestyle race: the 200, 400 and 800 meter. She also won gold as part of the 4 x 200 meter team relay. History will be made at this year’s Olympics with Ledecky and it will be worth watching.

9. Jackie Joyner-Kersee, Track and Field

Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Jackie Joyner-Kersee won three gold medals in her career, six total medals as a track and field star. She first competed in the Olympics in 1984, winning a silver medal in the seven event heptathlon for track and field. She would break through winning two gold medals in 1988: the heptathlon and long jump. It wasn’t even close either. She set the world record for most points competing in the heptathlon with 7,291. She certainly is worthy of being on the all time list.

8. Dara Torres, Swimming

Credit:

A 12 time Olympic medalist (four gold, four silver, four bronze), Torres competed in the Olympics five times and made her first appearance at age 17. All she did was win gold in the 4 x 100 meter freestyle relay. But she kept on going. Despite retiring, she returned to the Olympics in 2000 and became the oldest woman to win a medal in swimming, two golds and three bronze to be exact. In 2008, she would give it one last go and competed in Beijing. At age 41 and with two young children, Torres won three silver medals. She would later say that "age is just a number and I'm hoping my age paves the way for other athletes, who maybe think they are too old to do something, to get back in or continue in the sport."

7. Jenny Thompson, Swimming

Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Network

Jenny Thompson first competed in the Olympics in 1992 when it was staged in Barcelona. She was the youngest American swimmer to win a gold medal, at the age of 14. In all, she won 12 medals in her career: eight gold, three silver and a bronze. The eight gold medals in swimming are an all time record for an American woman. Competing in four Olympic Games, all eight of her gold medals came in team relays: 4 x 100m freestyle, 4 x 200m freestyle and finally the 4 x 100m medley. A career that certainly is one of the best ever.

6. Allyson Felix, Track and Field

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Simply put, Felix is one of the greatest track and field stars America has ever had. A five time participant in the Olympics, she holds the all time record for most medals in track and field, surpassing Carl Lewis which is no easy feat. Felix won 11 total, including seven gold medals. In 2012, she took home three gold medals: 4 x 400 meters relay, 4 x 100 meters, and in the 200 meters competitions respectively. One of the greatest careers in Olympic competition.

5. Jesse Owens, Track and Field

Credit: IndyStar file photo, Indianapolis Star via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Jesse Owens was the first African American to compete in the Olympics back in 1936, which took place in Munich, Germany. If you know anything about that specific time period, it revolved around Adolf Hitler who was strongly against people of color participating in the Olympics. Owens not only defied the odds and broke the color barrier, he turned himself into a legend. He won four gold medals in the '36 games: the 100 and 200 meter dash, 4 x 100 meter relay and Long Jump. At the time, his record of winning four gold medals in a single Olympics for track and field would not be matched until Carl Lewis in 1984.

4. Simone Biles, Gymnastics

Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Simone Biles took the world by storm in 2016 in Rio and has not looked back. She won four gold medals in Rio: individual and team All-Around, Horse Vault and Floor Exercise. Overall, Biles has won seven Olympic medals in her career which is tied with Shannon Miller for the most all time in the sport. However, there was a much more important reason she was in the spotlight. Despite winning a bronze medal in the balance beam competition and a silver medal in the team competition which brought her total to seven, 2020 was difficult for Biles as she withdrew from most of the events citing mental health, which was a major turning point in athletes speaking up about their mental health and is a highly relevant topic to this day. She now looks to make a triumphant return to the world stage this summer.

3. Mark Spitz, swimming

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Before Michael Phelps came along, Mark Spitz was the gold standard for American swimmers. In the 1972 Olympics in Munich, Spitz won SEVEN gold medals alone: the 100 and 200 meter Butterfly, the 100 and 200 meter freestyle, 4 x 100 freestyle relay, the 4 x 100 medley relay, and the 4 x 200 freestyle relay. The seven golds were was an all time record at the time, which was broken by Michael Phelps in the 2008 Beijing Olympics. In all, Spitz would win 11 total medals in his career: nine gold, one silver and one bronze.

2. Carl Lewis, Track and Field

Credit: Andrew Weber-USA TODAY Sports

Carl Lewis ranks second on the all time list. Simply put, he had a track record (no pun intended) that is hard to match. Winning nine gold medals and ten medals in total, Lewis first competed in the Olympics in 1984 and took the world by storm. That year, he won four gold medals in competition: 4 x 100 meters relay, 200 meter, 100 meter and Long Jump. He ended up winning the gold medal in Long Jump four times in his Olympic career, which put him in rarified air: being one of three Olympians to win the same individual event four times. Additionally, he’s one of four Olympic athletes to win nine gold medals or more.

1. Michael Phelps, swimming

Credit: Kyle Robertson / USA TODAY NETWORK