NFL Week 5: 5 teams on upset alert, including the Atlanta Falcons

Week 5 of the NFL season kicks off this Thursday with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers facing off against the Atlanta Falcons. Other games for this week include the New York Jets playing against the Minnesota Vikings in London and an AFC showdown between the Buffalo Bills and the Houston Texans. But which teams are on upset alert in Week 5?

Atlanta Falcons against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Both the Falcons and Bucs won last week. Atlanta is coming off a huge 26-24 win against their fellow NFC South rival New Orleans Saints. The Bucs dominated the Eagles, 33-16. This week, the Falcons are favored by 1.5 against Tampa but we have Atlanta on upset alert. Why the week 5 upset? The reason we believe the Bucs have a really good chance to pull off the upset is because of the consistently good play of Baker Mayfield. Through four games, Mayfield has thrown eight touchdowns to only two interceptions and averages 246 yards a game. For Atlanta, they are still trying to find a rhythm with Kirk Cousins who has just four touchdowns and four interceptions through four games.

Baltimore Ravens against the Cincinnati Bengals

Both the Ravens and Bengals are coming off victories. Baltimore blew out the Bills on Sunday night, 35-10. Meanwhile, the Bengals picked up their first win of the season against the Carolina Panthers, 34-24. This Sunday, the Ravens are favored over the Bengals by 2.5 but we have the Ravens on upset alert. Why the week 5 upset? The reason we have Baltimore on upset alert is because the Ravens are prone to giving up big plays in the passing game. They've allowed the 30th-most passing yards per game (282). Look for Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow to air it out this week and put up big numbers against a struggling Baltimore secondary.

Kansas City Chiefs against the New Orleans Saints

The Chiefs are coming off a gutsy 17-10 win over their division rival Los Angeles Chargers. New Orleans is coming off a disappointing 26-24 loss to the Atlanta Falcons. The Chiefs are 5.5-point favorites against the Saints. However, we have Kansas City on upset alert. Why the Week 5 upset?



The reason we have the Chiefs on upset alert is because they'll need to adjust quickly after losing Rashee Rice to injury in Week 4. Xavier Worthy is next in line but other than him, who else on the Chiefs offense can step up?

Jacksonville Jaguars against the Indianapolis Colts

The Jaguars are the only winless team remaining in the NFL at 0-4. after losing 24-20 to the Houston Texans. The Indianapolis Colts beat the Pittsburgh Steelers 27-24. However, running back Jonathan Taylor suffered a high ankle sprain and his status for this Sunday is questionable. Despite not winning a game yet this season, Jacksonville is a 2.5-point favorite. Yet they haven't won yet, and we once again have the Jags on upset alert. Why the week 5 upset? The reason we have Jacksonville on upset alert this week is because they are just not a very good team. Trevor Lawrence has not played well all season and coach Doug Pederson is on the hot seat and is on the verge of losing his locker room if he hasn't already. The team's chemistry seems to be crumbling. It is only a matter of time before a coaching change happens.

Washington Commanders against the Cleveland Browns

