NFL Week 1: Top 5 quarterback matchups, including Patrick Mahomes vs Lamar Jackson

Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images

NFL Week 1 presents us with a ton of juicy quarterback matchups. There are also a couple sequels to playoff matchups from a season ago. That includes Jared Goff and his Detroit Lions hosting the Los Angeles Rams and Matthew Stafford. The week also closes out with Brock Purdy and his San Francisco 49ers hosting Aaron Rodgers' New York Jets. It will certainly be a major battle. Here, we rank the top five quarterback matchups on the NFL Week 1 schedule.

5. Matthew Stafford vs Jared Goff

Credit: David Reginek-Imagn Images

Here, we have a rematch of last season's NFC Wild Card Playoffs. It's also a major storyline heading into NFL Week 1. Remember, the Los Angeles Rams traded Jared Goff to the Detroit Lions for Matthew Stafford ahead of the 2021 season. The two are absolutely tied at the hip. Speaking of the playoff game last season, Goff and his Lions got the better of Stafford's Rams. They won at home by the score of 24-23. Goff completed 22-of-27 passes for 277 yards with a touchdown. Stafford connected on 25-of-36 passes for 367 yards with two touchdowns. This Week 1 matchup from Detroit is going to be a blast.

4. Jordan Love vs Jalen Hurts

Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Two young quarterbacks going at it. Two high-paid signal callers battling it out during NFL Week 1. It all taking place from Brazil Friday night. You simply can't be pumped for this tilt between the Philadelphia Eagles and Green Bay Packers. As for the matchup at hand, Love returns for his second season as Green Bay's starter. It comes after he inked a record-breaking four-year, $220 million contract during the offseason. Jordan Love, 25, was brilliant in his first season replacing Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay, throwing 35 touchowns against 14 interceptions. Jalen Hurts led Philadelphia to a Super Bowl appearance following the 2022 season. But he has a lot to prove after struggles to close out the 2023 campaign.

3. C.J. Stroud vs Anthony Richardson

Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

C.J. Stroud was the second overall pick of the Houston Texans in the 2023 NFL Draft. Anthony Richardson went off the board to the Indianapolis Colts two selections later. They are now tied at the hip as division rivals while leading two up-and-coming teams. It’s going to be a major storyline in the AFC South for years to come. With Richardson missing all but four games last season to injury, these two youngsters matched up just once. It came back in Week 2 with Indianapolis defeating Houston by the score of 31-20. Richardson completed 6-of-10 passes before exiting to injury. Stroud connected on 30-of-47 passes for 304 yards with two touchdowns as Houston’s signal caller started what would be an historic run.

2. Brock Purdy vs Aaron Rodgers

Credit: Kevin R. Wexler / USA TODAY NETWORK

So much to look at as NFL Week 1 comes to a conclusion Monday night in San Francisco. Aaron Rodgers returning for the New York Jets after being injured just a few snaps into his career with Gang Green last season. Rodgers heads to San Francisco to take on a 49ers team that has had his number in recent seasons. He does so against a player in Leonard Floyd who made the tackle that injured Rodgers' Achilles last season. As for the 49ers, Brock Purdy returns for his second season as their full-time starter. The former seventh-round pick was an NFL MVP finalist a season ago. He led San Francisco to the Super Bowl. Purdy is also the primary reason Rodgers did not land with the 49ers ahead of last season before he was dealt from the Green Bay Packers to New York. Yeah, this is going to be a popcorn-worthy time.

Best QB matchup for NFL Week 1: Patrick Mahomes vs Lamar Jackson

Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports