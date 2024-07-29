Latest New York Mets rumors reveal next position targeted, 4 potential Mets trade targets

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

New York Mets rumors a week ago pointed to the team landing an outfielder ahead of the MLB trade deadline. With Jesse Winker now part of the Mets roster, New York is reportedly turning its focus to another position ahead of the trade deadline on Tuesday night.

The New York Post‘s Jon Heyman reported Sunday that New York is on the lookout for starting pitchers following the season-ending injury for Kodai Senga. Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Jameson Taillon is believed to be of interest, but just adding a starter is the goal. With that in mind, let’s dive into some potential Mets trade targets ahead of the MLB trade deadline.

Erick Fedde, starting pitcher, Chicago White Sox

Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Erick Fedde should be near the top of the list of New York Mets trade targets. For a club seeking stability for its rotation, Fedde provides it as demonstrated by his 3.11 ERA with a 1.14 WHIP and .225 batting average allowed (FanGraphs) in 121.2 innings this season. Making Fedde just as valuable, he's owed less than half of his remaining salary ($7.5 million) this season and he's under contract at that same cost in 2025. If New York is serious about contending, Fedde should be prioritized.

Yusei Kikuchi, starting pitcher, Toronto Blue Jays

Because Kodai Senga is only sidelined for the regular season, the New York Mets might determine they only need a half-season rental. If that's the case, Yusei Kikuchi stands out as a back-end starter. The 33-year-old has been awful since his name started popping up in MLB trade rumors (6.42 ERA since June 1), but he still has a 28.3% K-rate and 21.3% K-BB rate over that 11-start stretch. Trading for him would be a small gamble for New York, but Kikuchi's 3.86 ERA last season (167.2 IP) shows what is is capable of doing on the mound.

Jameson Taillon, starting pitcher, Chicago Cubs

Jameson Taillon is one of the most popular starting pitchers mentioned in MLB rumors. Not only is he excelling on the mound this season, but Taillon is also under contract through 2026. He's more expensive than Erick Fedde financially ($18 million vs $7.5 million), but he does have a 2.96 ERA with a 1.15 WHIP in 100.1 innings pitched this season. Plus, opponents are hitting just .236 off Tailon in his last 9 starts.

Cal Quantrill, starting pitcher, Colorado Rockies

