Golden State Warriors positioned to make blockbuster trade in 2024: 5 possible solutions

The Golden State Warriors will have a new look next season. Klay Thompson has moved onto the Dallas Mavericks via free agency, and Dub Nation will embrace a youth movement. This will involve Brandin Podziemski and Jonathan Kuminga becoming focal points of a retooling effort alongside Stephen Curry. However, according to NBA insider Marc Stein, the Warriors also believe they’re “well-positioned” to make a significant upgrade in the next year or two. If so, who might Golden State have on their radar? Here are five possible solutions.

Trade for Lauri Markkanen

Now that he signed his four-year, $195 million extension, the Utah Jazz can't trade their All-Star until next offseason. But that doesn't mean he's not a strong candidate to be moved at that point. Much of his availability could depend on how well the rest of the Jazz roster develops around their franchise cornerstone. If they struggle again, Markkanen could become the hottest commodity available next summer, and you can count on the Warriors being involved unless they make a blockbuster trade this year instead.

Recruit Kawhi Leonard to the Bay Area

It's hard to say how good or bad the Los Angeles Clippers will be next season after losing Paul George. If they struggle, it shouldn't surprise anyone if Kawhi Leonard wants to leave town. But the LA native may not want to leave California. This could make the Warriors a perfect destination, where his two-way ability would be welcome next to Curry.

Warriors add high-level scorer with Brandon Ingram trade

The New Orleans Pelicans reportedly listened to Brandin Ingram trade offers this offseason ahead of a contract year. He's an excellent scorer with a smooth stroke, and his 6-foot-8 frame makes him hard to block. But he's also an above-average facilitator who averaged 5.7 assists last season. These are traits that every team would be happy to have, and the Warriors are no different. He'd form a dangerous duo with Curry firing away from distance.

Jimmy Butler makes one last push for a championship ring

The Miami Heat have been trying to add a third superstar next to Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo for several years now. It just hasn't worked, but Erik Spoelstra still manages to get the most out of the Heat's roster. But Butler's been to the NBA Finals twice, he's never won, and he's 34. If the Heat can't get over the hump, don't be surprised if they use him as a trade chip to retool, and he could view an opportunity to team up with a legend like Curry as the perfect opportunity.

Golden State Warriors find their next big by trading for Alperen Sengun

