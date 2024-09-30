Dikembe Mutombo’s top 5 career moments

Dikembe Mutombo, one of the NBA’s all-time greats, passed away at the age of 58 after a two-year battle with brain cancer, the NBA revealed Monday. Mutombo ranks second in career blocks with 3,289 and won Defensive Player of the Year four times in his career. Additionally, he led the most famous first-round upset in NBA history when the eighth-seeded Denver Nuggets beat the top-seeded Seattle SuperSonics in five games in 1995.
“On the court, he was one of the greatest shot blockers and defensive players in the history of the NBA. Off the floor, he poured his heart and soul into helping others,” NBA commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement.
In honor of Mutombo, here are the top five moments of his career.
First career 30-point, 20-rebound game
As a rookie during the 1991-92 season, Mutombo made his presence felt right off the bat. However, one game from that season stood out. On Feb. 3, 1992, against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Mutombo had 39 points and 21 rebounds. Although the Nuggets lost 114-99, he did all he could to help his team try to win.
‘No, no, no!’
A taunt that would become synonymous with his name came from Mutombo himself. The Hall of Famer will always be remembered for his indelible finger wag whenever he stuffed someone at the rim. In a game against the Philadelphia 76ers, he blocked four shots consecutively. Watch this unforgettable moment.
The finger wag would later become a global phenomenon. Mutombo teamed up with Geico to even make a commercial out of it. Check it out here.
Famous ball embrace
Mutombo was part of one of the biggest upsets in NBA playoff history with the Nuggets beating the Sonics. As a result, an iconic image was born. When game five ended and the Nuggets had won 98-94, he embraced the ball and fell on his back with a huge grin. Click here to watch that awe-inspiring moment.
30-rebound game
Mutombo had one of the greatest rebounding performances in NBA history against the Charlotte Hornets in 1996. He recorded a career-high 31 rebounds, 23 of which were on the defensive end. He also had six blocks. The game went to double overtime, and even though the Nuggets lost 122-119, it was a performance for the ages.
Triple-double with 12 blocks
Mutombo recorded 10 triple-doubles in his career, but nothing tops the triple-double he had against the Los Angeles Clippers. On April 18, 1993, he had 16 points, 21 rebounds and a single-game-high 12 blocks. The Nuggets would win the game, 94-83.
