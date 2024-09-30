Dikembe Mutombo’s top 5 career moments

Dikembe Mutombo, one of the NBA’s all-time greats, passed away at the age of 58 after a two-year battle with brain cancer, the NBA revealed Monday. Mutombo ranks second in career blocks with 3,289 and won Defensive Player of the Year four times in his career. Additionally, he led the most famous first-round upset in NBA history when the eighth-seeded Denver Nuggets beat the top-seeded Seattle SuperSonics in five games in 1995.

“On the court, he was one of the greatest shot blockers and defensive players in the history of the NBA. Off the floor, he poured his heart and soul into helping others,” NBA commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement.

In honor of Mutombo, here are the top five moments of his career.