Dallas Cowboys take care of New York Giants on Thursday Night Football: Here are your 5 winners and losers

If you loved field goals and penalties, this Thursday Night Football game was for you. The Dallas Cowboys spared their season for another week, as they climbed to 2-2 after beating the now 1-3 New York Giants, 20-15. There were seven field goals combined on the night and 15 total penalties — 11 for the Cowboys and four for the Giants.
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, who threw for two touchdowns, has now beaten the Giants 13 straight times.
Both teams, though, have injury scares. Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons was carted off the field with a foot injury and Giants rookie wide receiver Malik Nabers left with a concussion.
Here are your five winners and losers coming out of tonight’s game.
Winner: Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb
After a rough game against the Baltimore Ravens where he fumbled in the red zone and had an emotional exchange with quarterback Dak Prescott on the sideline, wide receiver CeeDee Lamb stepped up tonight. He had a 55-yard touchdown catch and finished with 97 receiving yards total for the night.
Loser: New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones
New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones didn’t play terribly, he just didn’t play well enough to win. He threw for 281 yards and was picked off with five seconds left in the game, but he never led the offense on any touchdown drives all night. The Giants had to settle for five field goals in the loss. Jones also wasn’t able to convert a critical fourth down late in the game.
Winner: Dallas Cowboys defense
The Dallas Cowboys had one of the worst defenses in the league coming into Thursday night’s game against the New York Giants. They were last in run defense, 30th in total yards allowed, and 28th in points allowed, after getting shredded by the New Orleans Saints and Baltimore Ravens the last two weeks. However, they kept the Giants in check, holding them to just five field goals and giving up 303 total yards. They only allowed 26 yards rushing in the game — coming out to 1.7 yards per carry.
Even though the Cowboys defense won tonight, they might end up losing after All-Pro linebacker Micah Parsons was carted off the field with a foot injury.
Loser: Devin Singletary fantasy owners
The Dallas Cowboys had the worst rush defense coming into tonight’s game, so presumably, fantasy owners thought New York Giants running back Devin Singletary would have himself a game. Not so fast. Singletary was held in check all night. He only had 24 yards on 14 carries and ended the night with just 4.30 points in Yahoo Fantasy Football.
Winner: Rich Eisen
Why is Rich Eisen on this list? I’ll tell you why — it’s because this NFL Network host loves kickers. And because he loves kickers, he loves field goals. I mean, how can you not be romantic about a game when there are seven total field goals, including one from 60 yards out? Never forget — kickers are people, too.
