Dallas Cowboys take care of New York Giants on Thursday Night Football: Here are your 5 winners and losers

If you loved field goals and penalties, this Thursday Night Football game was for you. The Dallas Cowboys spared their season for another week, as they climbed to 2-2 after beating the now 1-3 New York Giants, 20-15. There were seven field goals combined on the night and 15 total penalties — 11 for the Cowboys and four for the Giants.

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, who threw for two touchdowns, has now beaten the Giants 13 straight times.

Both teams, though, have injury scares. Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons was carted off the field with a foot injury and Giants rookie wide receiver Malik Nabers left with a concussion.

Here are your five winners and losers coming out of tonight’s game.