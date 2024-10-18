5 college football teams on upset alert in Week 8, including the Alabama Crimson Tide

Credit: William McLelland-Imagn Images

Like we've done with the NFL, we're taking a look at five teams on upset alert in college football for Week 8. This week has several great games on the college football schedule, including (1) Texas against (5) Georgia, Alabama traveling to Tennessee to take on the Volunteers, and a sneaky good game in the ACC between Miami and Louisville. But who's on upset alert this weekend?

Arizona State Sun Devils over Cincinnati Bearcats

Cincinnati is a five-point favorite against the Arizona State Sun Devils. Both teams are coming off wins last week. Arizona State beat 16th-ranked Utah, 27-19 to boost their record to 5-1. Cincinnati won against UCF, 19-13. This week, we have Cincinnati on upset alert. Why the Week 8 upset? The reason we believe Arizona State can beat Cincinnati this Saturday is because of how well the Sun Devils can commit to the running game. They rank 20th in the FBS in rushing yards per game, averaging 211. They can also stop the run. They rank 21st in fewest yards allowed, only giving up 103 yards per game. Cincinnati has their hands full on Saturday.

TCU Horned Frogs over Utah Utes

Utah is a 3.5-point favorite facing TCU on Saturday night. Both teams are coming off of losses. TCU fell against Houston, 30-19, to drop their record to 3-3, while Utah lost to Arizona State, 27-19, to fall to 4-2. This week, Utah is on upset alert. Why the Week 8 upset? The reason we have Utah on upset alert this weekend is because of TCU's high-powered offense, led by quarterback Josh Hoover, who has thrown for 2,007 yards and 16 touchdowns so far this season. TCU is fifth in the nation in passing offense, averaging 343 yards a game. This will be a high-scoring game without a doubt.

Arkansas Razorbacks over LSU Tigers

(8) LSU travels to Arkansas this weekend for a sneaky-tough matchup after the Razorbacks pulled off a major upset against fourth-ranked Tennessee last week, 19-14. Plus, the Razorbacks are 4-2. LSU emerged victorious against ninth-ranked Ole Miss in overtime, 29-26. The Tigers are 5-1 on the year, and LSU is a 2.5-point favorite this Saturday against the Razorbacks. Why the Week 8 upset? We believe Arkansas can pull off the upset because of their defense, which allows 19 points per game. Defensive back TJ Metcalf leads the team with three interceptions on the year. Coming off their huge win against Tennessee, let's see if they can keep the momentum.

Nebraska Cornhuskers over Indiana Hoosiers

The Hoosiers are 6-0 coming off another win, this time against Northwestern, 41-24. Nebraska is 5-1 coming off a second consecutive win as they beat Rutgers last week, 14-7. Indiana is a 6.5-point favorite this week, but we have them on upset alert. Why the Week 8 upset? Although Indiana is second in the nation in scoring offense, averaging 48 points a game, it's a bit misleading because of the opponents they have faced. Their high scoring mark was against Western Illinois when they scored 77 points. Nebraska's defense, on the other hand, gives up 11 points per game, and they only allow 84 rushing yards per game. Both rank in the top-seven in FBS play which is why we believe they can pull the upset.

Tennessee Volunteers over Alabama Crimson Tide

