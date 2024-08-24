Big 12 reportedly plotting to lure away several ACC schools: 5 potential targets including Virginia Tech and UNC

Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Conference realignment has been a huge story in college athletics over the last decade. And the Big 12 has been one of the biggest winners from the shakeup. Last year saw a major coup as the conference was able to lure away Colorado, Arizona, Arizona State, and Utah from the Pac-12. Yet it looks like they are far from done as they aim to compete with the SEC and Big Ten.

It was revealed on Friday that the Big 12 is targeting Big East powerhouse UConn. However, according to Action Network College Football insider Brett McMurphy, they are also keeping their eye on the ACC. Florida State and Clemson have been trying to exit the conference over the last year and sources told McMurphy the Big 12 would go after other schools that could become available following litigation.

With that in mind, let’s look at five schools that could be candidates to eventually join the Big 12.

Virginia Tech

The McMurphy report claims that there are "natural rivalries with Big 12 programs" in the ACC. That is why Virginia Tech makes sense as a potential target. West Virginia is already in the Big 12 and being able to showcase matchups between the schools in football only bolsters their TV offering in that sport.

SMU

Dallas-based school Southern Methodist University (SMU) would be a likely target for the Big 12. It would set up easy logistical matchups for Texas Tech, Oklahoma State, Houston, and TCU. And being a part of the Big 12 brand would probably do a lot more for SMU’s various sports programs than the ACC.

Virginia

Similar to Virginia Tech, the Virginia Cavaliers are sure to be a Big 12 target if they become available. Cincinnati and West Virginia need more local foes. And landing Virginia and/or Virginia Tech would go a long way in bolstering the conference's reach in the region.

Miami

If Florida State and Clemson are out of the equation, the Big 12 should see if Miami could be lured away from the ACC. There are few bigger brands in college football than the Miami Hurricanes. Despite the damage that has been done to it in recent years. The Big 12 lacks a massive name in their football standings. But Miami would finally give them a mainstream linchpin on the football side of the conference.

North Carolina

