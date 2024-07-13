10 Best NBA free agents still available, including Patrick Beverley and Gary Trent Jr.

Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

NBA free agency began on June 30 and many of the top players available came off the board soon after players were allowed to officially sign with teams on July 1. However, despite many impact ballers being off the board, there are still quite a few good NBA free agents left on the market. With that in mind, let’s take a look at the 10 best still up for grabs as the 2024 NBA offseason continues.

Gary Trent Jr.

Heading into the summer, Toronto Raptors veteran Gary Trent Jr. was seen as one of the better NBA free agents available. However, the market for the talent swingman has been far more underwhelming than many expected due to his asking price. Nonetheless, the talented scorer has Sixth Man of the Year potential for any team he lands with.

Tyus Jones

When the Washington Wizards acquired Tyus Jones in a three-team deal last summer, it was viewed as a steal for the DC club. Unfortunately, the former first-round pick did not take his game to new heights despite a far bigger role with the Wizards. However, Washington was one of the worst teams in the league, and many were disappointing on the 2023-24 roster. In new surroundings and in a scheme that is a better fit, Jones could prove to be an elite-level backup point guard with a playoff contender.

Markelle Fultz

Markelle Fultz has come nowhere close to the expectations of being the first overall selection in the 2017 NBA Draft. But over the last few years, he has turned into a solid placeholder starting point guard who is best as a lead reserve guard. Although he had a down season in 2023-24, he won't be a costly option and is still only 26 years old.

Evan Fournier

Is Evan Fournier a flawed NBA player? Yes. His defense at times can be a major liability. However, in the NBA of today, defense is less of a prerequisite and three-point shooting is at peak value. The Frenchman is a very good shooter from three and at only 31 he still has some good years left in him. In the right system, he could be a deadly long-range shooter off the bench for a playoff contender.

Gordon Hayward

Gordon Hayward's best days are behind him. But that could be a good thing for a team looking for a proven deep-range shooter on the cheap. Due to his long history of injuries, Hayward is not going to command anywhere near the money he earned previously. But at 34, and in the final years of his career, he might be willing to take an exception contract as a prove-it deal on a contender.

Patrick Beverley

Patrick Beverley is one of the most well-traveled veterans in the NBA. While he can be a benefit to a team, he also has developed a reputation for wearing out his welcome. Nevertheless, in an era where effort, defense, and reliable shot-making aren’t readily available, Beverley is likely to find a deal with his eighth NBA club this summer.

Spencer Dinwiddie

Spencer Dinwiddie's sudden decline from being a borderline All-Star to a non-factor over the last year has been shocking. But at only 31 years old, a team is sure to take a chance on him since he is just a season removed from averaging over 17 points per game. Chances are the Nets veteran has another good year or two left as a valuable Sixth Man.

Danilo Gallinari

Unsurprisingly, former first-round pick Danilo Gallinari struggled in his first season back after suffering a torn ACL two years ago. While he is passed his prime, there is still reason to believe he can be a valuable player off the bench who can stretch opposing defenses and pull down some boards in a limited role.

Precious Achiuwa

Precious Achiuwa was an afterthought in the blockbuster trade that brought OG Anunoby to the New York Knicks in December. However, he turned out to be a valuable asset on the bench as a traditional power forward who can perform well as an undersized center. He showed the value of his game in the team's series against the Philadelphia 76ers and Joel Embiid and can be a meaningful addition to any team's bench.

Luke Kennard

