4 Baltimore Ravens keys in potential upset of the Kansas City Chiefs

The Baltimore Ravens head into their Week 1 outing against the Kansas City Chiefs as three-point underdogs. It should not come as too much of a surprise. Baltimore fell to Kansas City in last season's NFC Championship Game. The Chiefs are playing at home inside Arrowhead Stadium and are seen as odds-on favorites to three-peat as Super Bowl champs. But there certainly is a way for Lamar Jackson and the Ravens to pull off an upset. Here, we look at four keys for Baltimore.

Baltimore Ravens must get Mark Andrews one-on-one

Kansas City will go with a combination of linebacker Nick Bolton and free safety Bryan Cook against Baltimore's All-Pro tight end. It will then likely utilize single coverage to an extent on the outside. Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo knows full well just how much Lamar Jackson likes to target Andrews. That's not a secret. Last season saw Jackson complete 74% of his passes with an absurd 133.5 QB rating when targeting Andrews. The hope here is that he can get Bolton one-on-one. The linebacker yielded a 72% completion when targeted in 2023.

Pound the rock with Derrick Henry

This is two-fold. Setting up the running game could lead to some huge plays by Lamar Jackson and Baltimore through the air. It would also limit the opportunities Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs' offense has. That is to say, ball-control offense. There is also some good news on this front. Kansas City finished in the middle of the pack against the run last season, giving up 113.2 yards per game. Making his Ravens regular-season debut, Henry has led the NFL in rush attempts four of the past five years.

Baltimore Ravens must pressure Patrick Mahomes

This actually happened in Kansas City's 17-10 win over Baltimore in January's AFC Championship Game. Mahomes was hit eight times and sacked twice in the narrow Ravens loss. But we need to see more pressure from Baltimore's defense Thursday night. Primarily, the goal has to be to take advantage of left tackle Kingsley Suamataia. The rookie second-round pick is making his regular-season debut protecting Mahomes' blindside. He'll get help from Joe Thuney. But we want to hear Odafe Oweh and Kyle Van Noy in the Chiefs' backfield throughout.

Baltimore Ravens have to limit Travis Kelce

