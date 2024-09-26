5 players and coaches under pressure in NFL’s Week 4

Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

There are several players and coaches who are a little hot under the collar heading into Week 4 of the NFL season. We take a look at the five who are feeling the most pressure.

Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis

First and foremost, we have Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis on our list as a player who is under pressure this week. Levis has the second-most interceptions in the league so far with five, including two last week in a 30-14 loss to the Green Bay Packers. He's also lost three fumbles. Titans head coach Brian Callahan has said Levis will remain the starter this week against the Miami Dolphins, who struggle on defense, so perhaps for one week, Levis can get back on track.

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson

Next on the list is Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson. Jacksonville fell to 0-3 after a disastrous 47-10 loss last Monday night against the Buffalo Bills. Pederson said that everything within the team is under evaluation and that changes could be coming. The Jags collapsed in the back half of the 2023 season, finishing 9-8 after starting out 8-3. And things haven't started out much better in 2024. Pederson is not the only Jaguar under fire, though.

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence

No. 3 on the list is Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence. It's been quite a struggle the first three weeks of the season for the former first overall pick. Lawrence has only averaged 187 passing yards per game this season and has lost his last eight starts dating back to last season. As we previously alluded to, coach Doug Pederson has expressed that nothing is off the table as far as making changes is concerned. Could that include benching Lawrence down the road if the subpar performances continue?

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins has surprisingly made the list. To be fair to Cousins, though, this is only his fourth game back after suffering an Achilles tear last season, so competitive rust is expected. Why is Cousins on the list? He's thrown four touchdowns through three games, to go along with three interceptions. This weekend, he has a very difficult divisional game against the New Orleans Saints. The Saints' defense has generated four takeaways in three games. Atlanta is 1-2 and dropping to 1-3 puts them behind the eight ball even more.

Chicago Bears offensive line

