5 players and coaches under pressure in NFL’s Week 4

There are several players and coaches who are a little hot under the collar heading into Week 4 of the NFL season. We take a look at the five who are feeling the most pressure.
Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis
First and foremost, we have Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis on our list as a player who is under pressure this week. Levis has the second-most interceptions in the league so far with five, including two last week in a 30-14 loss to the Green Bay Packers. He’s also lost three fumbles.
Titans head coach Brian Callahan has said Levis will remain the starter this week against the Miami Dolphins, who struggle on defense, so perhaps for one week, Levis can get back on track.
Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson
Next on the list is Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson. Jacksonville fell to 0-3 after a disastrous 47-10 loss last Monday night against the Buffalo Bills.
Pederson said that everything within the team is under evaluation and that changes could be coming. The Jags collapsed in the back half of the 2023 season, finishing 9-8 after starting out 8-3. And things haven’t started out much better in 2024. Pederson is not the only Jaguar under fire, though.
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence
No. 3 on the list is Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence. It’s been quite a struggle the first three weeks of the season for the former first overall pick.
Lawrence has only averaged 187 passing yards per game this season and has lost his last eight starts dating back to last season. As we previously alluded to, coach Doug Pederson has expressed that nothing is off the table as far as making changes is concerned. Could that include benching Lawrence down the road if the subpar performances continue?
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins has surprisingly made the list. To be fair to Cousins, though, this is only his fourth game back after suffering an Achilles tear last season, so competitive rust is expected.
Why is Cousins on the list? He’s thrown four touchdowns through three games, to go along with three interceptions. This weekend, he has a very difficult divisional game against the New Orleans Saints. The Saints’ defense has generated four takeaways in three games. Atlanta is 1-2 and dropping to 1-3 puts them behind the eight ball even more.
Chicago Bears offensive line
It is unusual to include an entire position group of players under the microscope for a given week, but the Chicago Bears offensive line has been nothing short of disastrous.
Over the first three weeks, they have given up 13 sacks. Chicago also ranks second-to-last in the NFL in rushing yards per game, averaging 73 on the ground. In order for this offense to go anywhere, they have got to help their rookie quarterback Caleb Williams.
