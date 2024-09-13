5 Drivers who need to step up in the 2024 NASCAR playoffs, including ty Gibbs and Ryan Blaney

Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images

With the 2024 NASCAR Playoffs underway, some of the drivers are under a lot of pressure to show that they can perform when it matters most. For others, it’s about securing their legacies in the sport. Here are five drivers who need to step up in a major way during the 2024 NASCAR Playoffs.

5. Martin Truex Jr.

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

As one of the veterans in the Cup Series, Martin Truex Jr. stands at a career crossroads in 2024. The 2017 Cup champion has been a frequent contender yet he has not been able to lift the championship trophy for quite some time now. The 2024 season will be Truex’s last before retiring, so now is the time for him to get one last championship. Truex had a good start to the season but has since struggled. He has not finished in the top five since Kansas and his team has had a lot of issues with speed and consistency including stage points. These problems have put Truex at a large disadvantage compared to his other competitors. Also, bad performances in some crucial elections have further put him under pressure to perform better. For instance, his 35th-place finish after an accident at the Atlanta race showed how fragile the team was at critical moments. Also Read: Goodyear giving NASCAR Cup teams softest tire yet for Martinsville

4. Ty Gibbs

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Ty Gibbs enters the 2024 NASCAR playoffs with a lot to prove. He’s in his second full season driving in the Cup Series. And though he has displayed great potential, he has not won his first Cup race. Gibbs’ playoff debut is also crucial for his development as a driver. He has insisted that he needs more experience so that he can be a better performer. This will put him in the spotlight and he will have to step up in a high-pressure situation. Even with a better performance this year than his rookie year, he still lacks the consistency to be a serious title contender. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver will need to step up to prove that he’s capable of competing with the best. His playoff run will be one of the most significant events in his career because it will determine his ability to perform under pressure and race with the best drivers in the sport. Related: 5 bold predictions for the rest of the NASCAR Playoffs

3. Chase Briscoe

Credit: Stan Szeto-Imagn Images

Chase Briscoe needs to step up in the 2024 NASCAR Playoffs for several reasons that involve the circumstances that surround him. Briscoe sneaked into the playoffs with a thrilling victory at Darlington in the final race of the season. That was a much-needed win for the Stewart-Haas Racing driver, who has had a rather tough year in 2024. Furthermore, his team ceasing operations at the of the year only puts more pressure on him. Briscoe is his team’s only SHR car in the playoff and they are struggling with lots of data deficiency.

He already struggled earlier in the playoffs after a crash at Atlanta and is now 21 points away from the cut line. This makes his chances of advancing to the next round difficult. But Briscoe has shown determination in previous playoff appearances. He can still make a comeback at Bristol and Watkins Glen, but his chances are very slim now.

Thus, the playoffs can be the last opportunity for him to perform before joining Joe Gibbs Racing next season. The Stewart-Haas Racing №14 team has a chance to go out with a bang in its final season.

Also Read: Why Parker Kligerman is retiring from full-time NASCAR driving

2. Ryan Blaney

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Ryan Blaney came into the 2024 season as the reigning NASCAR Cup Series champion. This comes with a certain set of pressure and expectations. Blaney entered the 2024 NASCAR playoffs after a rollercoaster season. Even though he managed to win at Iowa and Pocono this season, he struggled in the next races. Since his win, the Team Penske driver has only managed a few top-ten finishes. Blaney has so far performed well on the intermediate tracks but he will need to raise his game when the playoffs move to the road and short track courses. If he’s unable to perform well in the first few rounds, he may fall behind. Then, every race becomes important for him to stay in the championship race. Related: 5 reasons why the 2024 NASCAR Playoffs could be the best ever

1. Denny Hamlin

Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images